Art Mulcahy to Release New Single 'Thunder Road'

Country Rock Artist Art Mulcahy is set to release his new single "Thunder Road" on Friday, January 28th, 2022. The Official Music Video for "Thunder Road" was released late 2021. This will be the second single from his forthcoming full length album "How My Country Sounds".

Art served 7 years as a United States Marine including operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom Campaigns. Now a veteran, Art Mulcahy is an out-of-the-box vocalist and songwriter with an evolving sound that draws as much from Shinedown and Staind as it does Garth Brooks and Jason Aldean. Mulcahy crosses boundaries fearlessly and is intent on bringing something new to his genre.

Art mentioned to his producer Jonathan a.k.a. TheRealJonSmith that he was inspired by the Northern California biker magazine 'Thunder Roads'. "The song was perfect for the album because it fit the hard rockin' California country feel of most of the other songs on the album. The single was recorded at Native South Records studios in Los Angeles. Producer TheRealJonSmith, reflecting on making the record said, "I loved producing, mixing, and also playing drums and various instruments on this whole project."

Art Mulcahy will be following up "Thunder Road" with the final single and title track called "How My Country Sounds" from the forthcoming Full-Length Album of the same name. The album is being released on Los Angeles, CA based label Native South Records.

https://www.nativesouthrecords.com

https://artmulcahy.com

https://www.therealjonsmith.com