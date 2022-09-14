Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Arm's Length Announce Debut LP 'Never Before Seen, Never Again Found'

The album is due for release on October 28.

Sep. 14, 2022  

Arm's Length have announced their debut full-length album Never Before Seen, Never Again Found, due for release on October 28 via Wax Bodega.

The upcoming album, produced by Anton DeLost (Seaway, Bearings, Stage Hands), is everything that captured the attention of curious listeners from the band's first EPs but elevated - from the heart wrenching themes to the nostalgic emo sound present throughout the 11 track endeavor.

"Never Before Seen, Never Again Found tells a story from start to finish,'" explains vocalist and guitarist Allen Steinberg. "It's a combination of sounds and topics we've experimented with before, but we think we've taken things to another level through song structure and more vivid storytelling. We truly hope anyone listening can relate to these songs and feel something when they listen."

Fans can pre-save Never Before Seen, Never Again Found now here.

Alongside the announcement, Arm's Length has shared the lead single from the album "Object Permanence". On the track, Steinberg explains, "This is one of our darkest and most heavy songs yet. We still sought out to keep all of the melodic aspects and tried to get better at storytelling in our lyrics. We hope you can resonate with the song in some shape, way, or form. Blue beyond belief, baby."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Danny DeRusso

