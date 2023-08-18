Armand Van Helden Returns With Summer Hit 'I Won't Stop'

The single is out now on FFRR/ Major Recordings.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part o Photo 4 Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part of the 4th Generation of K-Pop!

Armand Van Helden Returns With Summer Hit 'I Won't Stop'

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of his UK chart-topping single "You Don't Know Me," Armand Van Helden makes a triumphant return with another summer anthem in the making: "I Won't Stop," out now on FFRR/ Major Recordings.

The single is a return to the high energy, vocal-driven house sound that made Armand Van Helden a name synonymous with game-changing music that stands the test of time. Already securing staunch support from tastemakers including Danny Howard (BBC Radio 1), Gorgon City, Fisher, David Guetta and Barry Can’t Swim, it’s safe to say that “I Won’t Stop” is set to be a firm festival favorite this summer.

Armed with one of the season’s catchiest vocal hooks, “I Won’t Stop” is a throwback to the golden era of rave – a love letter sealed with a kiss of sirens and old school synths. Straddling the fine line between club weapon and crossover hit, “I Won’t Stop” is a timely reminder of the unique position Armand Van Helden has held within electronic music for over two decades.

“I’d been experimenting with American freestyle music and trying to tap into the sound for a long time, so this record is a mash-up of American freestyle and old, big New York club music from 1993 - that’s what I was trying to spin with this track. It’s a song that is ridiculous and I want people to be lit up and live in the ridiculousness when they hear ‘I Won’t Stop’.” – Armand Van Helden

In 1999, “You Don’t Know Me” - Armand’s first release with the legendary UK dance label FFRR - secured the #1 spot on the UK singles chart and was a top 10 hit in France, Germany and Italy; the release’s overnight success has left a lasting impression on the scene, rightfully earning its spot as one of house music’s most iconic and timeless tracks. Along with that unmistakable NYC swagger and an ear for a chart crossover, subsequent #1s with Dizzee Rascal and a remix of Tori Amos’ “Professional Widow” helped secure Armand’s place as the undisputed king of the late 90s and early 00s.

“I’ve always felt that Armand Van Helden was synonymous with FFRR, thanks to records and remixes like “U Don’t Know Me” and “Sugar is Sweeter” which I played to death as a wannabe DJ back in the day. I’ve always been mindful to have a focus on the future with the full acknowledgment and appreciation of the past, so to welcome Armand back to the label after 25 years with an incredible brand-new record that feels utterly current but classic at the same time, is a dream come true.” – Andy Daniell – FFRR

It feels right, then, that Armand Van Helden should return to form on the 25th anniversary of “You Don’t Know Me” to solidify his place at the top and share a statement with one clear and undeniable message to electronic music: “I Won’t Stop”.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
DINERS Release New Album DOMINO Photo
DINERS Release New Album 'DOMINO'

Diners will celebrate the album release tonight in Los Angeles with a headline show at Genghis Cohen before embarking on a run of headlines dates, and eventually joining Chris Farren on a leg of his national tour that includes stops in New York, DC, Austin, and a packed Philly lineup that also includes Jeff Rosenstock.

2
Davido Teams Up With Latto to Release Unavailable Remix Photo
Davido Teams Up With Latto to Release 'Unavailable' Remix

Davido teams up with multi-platinum Grammy® nominated rapper, Latto, for the official remix of his chart-topping hit “Unavailable.' The original version of the song, released earlier this year, has been dominating charts and playlists globally amassing over 60 million streams worldwide alone as the lead track from Davido’s album Timeless.

3
Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo Share New Track Phantasmagoria In 2 Photo
Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo Share New Track 'Phantasmagoria In 2'

They have shared a video for the album’s second Tim Buckley-penned track, “Phantasmagoria in 2”. Recorded while the duo were on tour in Europe, the video sees Mexican singer and filmmaker Amanda Acevedo and Mick Harvey at The Vigeland Sculpture Park in Oslo. 

4
David Archuleta Releases New Single Afraid To Love Photo
David Archuleta Releases New Single 'Afraid To Love'

David Archuleta continues his recent onslaught of new music with the official release of the brand new music video for his latest single, “Afraid To Love.' In the summer of 2022, David then made his professional musical theater debut as “Joseph” in the acclaimed Andrew Lloyd Weber/Tim Rice musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAIDAmber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAID
Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'
Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'
YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour Video
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
CHICAGO