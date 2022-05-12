Arkells Share New Song 'Past Life' Featuring Cold War Kids

Arkells share their brand new single "Past Life" featuring Cold War Kids, out today on Virgin Music Label. The release is accompanied by their brand new music video, featuring a hilarious guest starring appearance from SNL alum and MacGruber star, Will Forte.

"Last fall we were in LA working on music and had this driving 80's song about being present in the moment, and liberating yourself from the past," frontman Max Kerman explains. "We wrote the first verse and left the second one open, hoping that Nathan from Cold War Kids might be drawn to the collaboration. CWK were one of our early influences when we started our band, and we've been lucky enough to share the stage with them over the years, and honored to record this tune with them."

Arkells also re-announced this summer's hometown extravaganza - THE RALLY - live at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, with updated support from Mt. Joy, K.Flay and Haviah Mighty. Due to overwhelming demand, the event will have an increased capacity, with a new block of tickets available and on-sale now. With over 25,000 tix sold, this will be the biggest show to ever hit Hamilton - the ultimate celebration of live music, friends and community.

As Arkells stayed busy making music during the last two years, they always knew they would come out of the pandemic with two distinct records - Blink Once (40M+ streams) and Blink Twice, due later this year. The first single "Reckoning" was released earlier this year.

Arkells had two major headline grabbing live events in 2021, pivoting from their three once-in-a-return-from-pandemic history-making nights at Toronto's Iconic Budweiser Stage, to headlining the 108th Grey Cup Halftime show in their hometown of Hamilton, ON. Performing a medley of their top hits to over 26,000 people - an all-time Tim Hortons Field attendance record - they were joined by special guests The Lumineers & K.Flay. Watch the performance here.

Their 6th studio album, Blink Once, a bi-coastal project which was recorded in LA and completed in Toronto, includes hit single, "You Can Get It" featuring K.Flay, their fifth #1 at the format. "You Can Get It" was prominently featured in the E3 launch of the Forza Horizon 5 video game trailer last summer. Blink Once also includes #1 track "Years In The Making," and "All Roads," which serves as the soundtrack to #TogetherAgain, a national vaccine awareness PSA to combat vaccine hesitancy.

Hailed by The Globe and Mail as "the right kind of band for this decade," Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. As radio mainstays, sports-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells have remained ever present - building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and new music at every turn.

Tour Dates

May 17 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

May 19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

May 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

May 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

May 25 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar

May 26 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

May 27 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

June 25 - Hamilton, ON - The Rally

June 30 - Lake Cowichan, BC - Laketown Shakedown

July 2 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Jazz Festival

July 30 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga

July 31 - Saint John, NB - Area 506 Festival

Sept 9 - Berlin, GER - Lido

Sept 12 - Hamburg, GER - Knust

Sept 13 - Düsseldorf, GER - Zakk

Sept 15 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront Studio

Sept 16 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

Sept 17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 3

Sept 19 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

Sept 20 - Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor

Sept 22 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

Sept 23 - London, UK - Brixton Electric

Sept 24 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

Oct 25 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Oct 28 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct 29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Nov 24 - Ottawa, ON - TD Arena

Tickets available here.