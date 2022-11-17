Arkells Release Surprise New Single 'Floating Like'

Arkells release new single, "Floating Like", as a surprise addition to their just-released album, Blink Twice.

"'Floating Like' is about trying to free yourself of the allure and pull of material things and finding happiness in the simple wonders of life," says frontman Max Kerman. It was written around a sample we cut up from The Impressions and their song 'Seven Years.' We added as many Motown soul tricks to the production with the goal of finding the joy and lightness of those classic tunes. It's a special song for us, so we wanted to give it its own release and runway. Blink Twice is now complete."

Also just released - live video cuts from Arkells' hometown stadium show "The Rally" - a sight to behold, with over 25,000 fans packed into Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field.

Arkells have had a busy fall - touring in Germany, the UK and across Canada in support of their latest release. Their current run of shows bring them to Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto next week. December will see the band receiving a prestigious recognition, the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour from Canada's Walk Of Fame, before capping off the year with a special sold-out Blink Once & Blink Twice themed night at New York's Bowery Ballroom on Dec 7th.

Blink Twice is about going to new places and seeing the world with fresh eyes. "You can either move through life and grow stubborn, or you can grow curious," says Kerman.

"We've never had an album with so many guest artists along for the ride. Everyone from Cold War Kids, to Aly & AJ, Tegan and Sara, Lights, Cœur de pirate, Joel Plaskett, Jake Clemons and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers. At our core we'll always be a living, breathing soul band. But Blink Twice lets us be that and more."

Hailed by The Globe and Mail as "the right kind of band for this decade," Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. As radio mainstays, sports-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells have remained ever present - building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and new music at every turn.

The most emblematic example of this being The Rally, Arkells' beloved hometown concert event that returned in 2022 and was hailed as one of the biggest headline shows in the country, with record breaking attendance. Arkells continue to unleash new music, and international tour dates in support of their acclaimed BLINK ONCE & BLINK TWICE companion albums: featuring collaborations with everyone from Tegan and Sara to K.Flay, Cold War Kids to Aly & AJ and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers.

Listen to the new single here: