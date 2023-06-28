Arkells Release New Single 'Skin'

The release of official single “Skin” follows title track “Laundry Pile” from the band’s forthcoming album of the same name – slated for September 21st.

Arkells release new single, “Skin,” via Virgin Music. The release of official single “Skin” follows title track “Laundry Pile” from the band’s forthcoming album of the same name – slated for September 21st.

Featuring a timeless summertime chorus with big harmonies and acoustic guitars, “Skin” is a modern take on a classic Americana sound, and ushers in Arkells’ latest sing-a-long, which is soon to be a live stand-out. “Skin is about choosing to love more purposefully, about finding meaning in the hard stuff,” says frontman Max Kerman. “It’s about coming to the understanding that the best and deepest relationships are far beyond what we experience on the surface.”

There’s been no shortage of new music from Arkells over the last two years, having released their Blink Once and Blink Twice projects, featuring collaborations with the likes of Cold War Kids, K.Flay, Tegan and Sara, Aly & AJ and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, ahead of the introduction to brand new album, Laundry Pile.

What became Laundry Pile caught the band by surprise, as they weren’t actively planning the next record to come this quickly. Much of Arkells’ most recognizable material aims to be spirited and anthemic, but this collection of songs are more personal, pensive, and reserved. It’s the kind of album that is one cohesive listening experience - in keeping with the spirit of the classic singer-songwriter tradition.

The project took shape earlier this year. Arkells got together with a goal to work on acoustic renditions of recent material, jam and hang out, but very quickly started ruminating on other little ideas. “I brought in some demos I had been working on - they were little conversations with myself,” continues Kerman.

“I had no expectations to do anything with the material, but then the band came to the rescue. It was very all-hands-on-deck. The more we meditated on the music, the more connected we became to the songs and to each other. It was one of the most deeply creative experiences we’ve had as a band so far. It’s important to simply honour the moment you’re in, and that’s what we did.”

ARKELLS TOUR DATES:

July 15 - Picton, ON - Parade Grounds at Base 31 (Campfire Nights)
July 21 - Sarnia, ON - Revelree Music Festival
July 22 - Red Deer, AB - Westerner Days Fair
July 29 - St. Williams, ON - Burning Kiln Winery (Campfire Nights)
August 8 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Ex
August 11 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
August 12 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Outer Harbor
August 19 - Labrador City, NL - IronFest
Sept 14 - Ottawa, ON - CityFolk Festival

**MORE USA DATES TO COME




