Arielle's World is Back With Infectious Two-Track Pack 'Cascade'

Arielle's World, a relatively new name on the block but far from new to the music, today releases her 2-track pack 'Cascade'.

With 'U & I' reminiscent of Arielle's undeniable talent and grasp of R&B, and 'My Love' delivering us an enticing dancehall-oriented gem.

Arielle's last outing ' LOCKDOWN ' brought support from Fat Joe, Ras Kwame (Capital Xtra) and a host of other community stations, and while building on her current successes as seen by her instagram freestyle videos and S.W.Y.W. music video . Cascade is a further reminder of why Arielle has been earning plaudits from fellow artists, fans and influencers alike.

Listen to the two tracks here: