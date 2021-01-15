Arielle's World is Back With Infectious Two-Track Pack 'Cascade'
She recently dropped her EP 'BIG A.'
Arielle's World, a relatively new name on the block but far from new to the music, today releases her 2-track pack 'Cascade'.After a busy year dropping her debut EP 'BIG A', an appearance on Oscar #Worldpeace's 'Sporadic' and a collaborative track with A-Star and Donae'o, South London-based R&B songstress Arielle's World teams up with H88 and Victizzle on two infectious new tracks.
With 'U & I' reminiscent of Arielle's undeniable talent and grasp of R&B, and 'My Love' delivering us an enticing dancehall-oriented gem.Arielle's last outing 'LOCKDOWN' brought support from Fat Joe, Ras Kwame (Capital Xtra) and a host of other community stations, and while building on her current successes as seen by her instagram freestyle videos and S.W.Y.W. music video. Cascade is a further reminder of why Arielle has been earning plaudits from fellow artists, fans and influencers alike.
Listen to the two tracks here:
