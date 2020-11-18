Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Has Earned More Than $2 Million Through Spotify

Ariana Grande's surprise album, Positions, is estimated to have earned her over $2 million via Spotify streams alone since its release just over two weeks ago, a new study reveals.



The Bad Blood Bank study, created by Platinum Play, calculates the Spotify earnings of popular artists and notable music feuds to reveal what their streams equate to, and show who reigns supreme when it comes to profiting from calling out other artists.



The album - which dropped at the end of October - has racked up an impressive 476,884,809 streams in the last two and a half weeks, each of which are worth $0.00437. That translates to a whopping $2.1 million in earnings from Spotify alone.



That means the total earnings Ariana has made from the album release are even higher, as the figure doesn't take into account other platforms like Apple Music, YouTube, or Deezer.



When it comes to which songs have seen the most popularity so far, it's the titular track Positions that has had the most interest with 153,857,609 streams - equal to $672,358 - followed by the divisive 35+35, POV and Motive, which features Doja Cat.



The least-streamed song so far, Love Language, has still generated the star a generous $68,088, while West Side and Obvious have resulted in $68,725 and $79,209 respectively.



Looking at Ariana's other albums shows that the earnings from Positions barely touch the surface of the success she's seen on Spotify - Sweetener currently stands at $13.890 million, while thank u, next is at a staggering $20.7 million in streams.



Other key findings from the study included that the release of Harry Styles' Golden music video generated $72,274 in earnings through Spotify and YouTube in just 24 hours, while One Direction's ten-year anniversary earned them over half a million dollars in one week.



Looking at some of the earnings behind notable feuds - including that between Zayn and One Direction - showed that Kanye West came out on top against Taylor Swift when song earnings are taken into account - but only marginally - while Katy Perry also beat the Bad Blood singer with her song, Swish Swish.



Meek Mill released the least successful diss track to date and saw a significant drop compared to what his usual songs make. And even though Bieber saw the most streams for singing about an ex, Little Mix's Shout Out to My Ex is the most successful breakup song.

View More Music Stories Related Articles