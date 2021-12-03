Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi Release New Song from Netflix's DON'T LOOK UP

Netflix's star-studded comedy Don't Look Up stars Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi as pop music power couple Riley Bina and DJ Chello. The duo perform "Just Look Up," a brand-new song written and recorded specifically for the movie.

"Just Look Up" was co-written by 2-time Grammy winner Ariana Grande, Grammy winner Kid Cudi, 2-time Academy Award-nominated / Emmy winning composer Nicholas Britell and Oscar nominated songwriter Taura Stinson.

Britell (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, Succession) also produced the soundtrack, composed the score and co-wrote "Second Nature"-a brand-new track from 2-time Grammy winners Bon Iver-with the band's frontman, Justin Vernon.

"Just Look Up" will be included on Don't Look Up (Soundtrack From the Netflix Film), which will be released December 10th on Republic Records.

Listen to the new track here: