Ariana Delawari & Devendra Banhart Team Up on New Single 'You Can Love Again'

The track is out now on all streaming platforms.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 4 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album

Ariana Delawari & Devendra Banhart Team Up on New Single 'You Can Love Again'

Ariana Delawari is an Afghan-American musician, activist and filmmaker. Her film We Came Home (2013) documents her family, her travels to and from Afghanistan over a ten year period, in which Delawari recorded her first album. That album, Lion of Panjshir, was released on David Lynch’s record label to great acclaim.

The events that transpired during the recording of her new album, I Will Remember, were even more personally significant and traumatic, as Delawari’s mother and brother-in-law both passed away and she saw her home country fall to the Taliban. Delawari explains:

“I started to write about my mother, about living and dying, Earth and Heaven, Afghanistan and my life growing up in America, refugees, love of different forms, and about the social justice and environmental justice themes that my mom taught me about which shaped my own activism as well. I never could have imagined that COVID-19 would hit a few months before she died, and that I would lose her during quarantine. I’ll never forget the day I wheeled her up to a nurse in a hazmat suit at a sidewalk and couldn’t even kiss her goodbye.”

“I never could have imagined that just as I was finishing the album, a little over a year later, we Afghans would lose Afghanistan to the Taliban. Afghanistan is my whole heart, it is the cause of my entire lifetime and all of my activism. I am a very loud anti-Taliban Peace Activist, so the fall of the country was my biggest nightmare coming true.”

Delawari was essentially born into her role as an activist and her mother was even friends with Malcolm X. She explains, “I was born just after the Soviets Invaded Afghanistan. I attended my very first protest in utero when my father led an anti-Soviet Invasion protest at the Federal Building in Westwood. Four decades later, I would be at that very same location at a protest I helped organize after the fall of the country to the Taliban.”

“My mom’s name was Setara which means “star," and she died literally in the middle of a Leonid Meteor shower, so there are themes of stars on the album too. She also died the same day that Prince died, who I like to imagine is one of the many magical cosmic souls who welcomed her at her celestial dance party ;) I tried to honor her as much as I could, and I wanted to connect with everyone out there who lost loved ones during Covid19.

I wanted to transmute deep grief and loss into something hopeful and meaningful. I also wanted to reach the hearts of my people, and honor Afghanistan and our refugees. I wanted to transmute the losses of my mother, brother, and my motherland… finding hope as we all move forward together."



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
In This Moment Release New Single The Purge Photo
In This Moment Release New Single 'The Purge'

The group have also shared details for GODMODE, marking their eighth studio album to date. Recorded at Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada, the 10-track opus was produced by Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch) and Tyler Bates (John Wick, Jerry Cantrell, Bush).

2
Dusk (ex. Tenement) Announce New Album & Release First Single Photo
Dusk (ex. Tenement) Announce New Album & Release First Single

Don Giovanni Records has announced the new album from Dusk titled Glass Pastures. The band features Amos Pitsch (of Tenement) alongside 5 other equally accomplished singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists. Along with the album announcement, Dusk have released the album's lead single 'Pissing In A Wishing Well' to streaming platforms.

3
Juliana Hatfield Releases Second Single Can’t Get It Out of My Head Photo
Juliana Hatfield Releases Second Single 'Can’t Get It Out of My Head'

Juliana Hatfield drops the second single and first video from the forthcoming album Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO, with the release of “Can’t Get It Out Of My Head.” Directed by David Doobinin, a frequent visual/artistic collaborator, he drew inspiration from French photographer Gilbert Garcin whose dreamlike black and white images.

4
Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop Get The Dough Off Photo
Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop 'Get The Dough Off'

Curling will release their brand new studio album No Guitar. The band’s cross-continental founders Bernie Gelman (Bay Area) and Jojo Brandel (Japan) earned acclaim spanning Guitar World, Northern Transmissions and more for their  high octane lead single “Hi-Elixir”. They unveiled the second album cut “Patience,” alongside an official video.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June PostponementX Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement
Six RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVDSix RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVD
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
LIFE OF PI
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SWEENEY TODD