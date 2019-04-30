Ardent Sons To Release Their Debut Studio Album NO MORE THAN THIS 5/3

Ardent Sons is a rock and roll band from Oakland, California, fronted by Flamin' Groovies drummer Tony T. Sales. Their songs explore classic themes of love and loss, travels between broken homes and shaky relationships, and redemption in life's near-forgotten moments. Sales' musical career started with a lot of listening. By the time his dad and uncle gave him drums for his 10th birthday, he had already internalized their musical legacy, the elder Tony and brother Hunt having made legendary recordings with Iggy Pop, Todd Rundgren and David Bowie, among others. Years later, the jazz, R&B, and rock-and-roll that was drilled into his head would lay the foundation for his own music. After spending years working with several Bay Area groups including Oakland's art-rockers Everyone is Dirty, and late '70s SF punk band Negative Trend, Sales finally picked up a guitar and began writing in earnest. Following a few years of demo recordings, live shows, and line-up changes, Ardent Sons, whose principle members are Sales and Bay Area multi-instrumentalist Dave Flores, is ready to release their debut record, No More Than This. It is a sincere reflection on life unfolding, always looking up, but grounded in the impermanence of the human condition.



Ardent Sons' No More Than This will be available May 3rd on vinyl, digital and streaming formats via Wondertaker Records.

Ardent Sons will be performing their No More Than This record release show at The Chapel in San Fran on Friday, May 10th, opening for the Flamin' Groovies (with Tony T. Sales on drums, and original Groovies' vocalist Roy Loney) playing their Teenage Head album in its entirety. Tickets here.

NO MORE THAN THIS TRACK LISTING

1 If I Can't Have You

2 Anything Helps

3 Take Me Down Easy

4 It's Not Me

5 Anything You Want

6 Black Magic

7 No More Than This





