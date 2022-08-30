Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Arctic Monkeys Release New Single 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball'

The track is from their new album The Car which is set for release on Friday, October 21st.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Arctic Monkeys have released "There'd Better Be A Mirrorball," the first track from their forthcoming new album, The Car which is set for release on Friday, October 21st. Accompanying the single is a video directed by Alex Turner.

The band's seventh studio album, The Car features ten new songs written by Alex Turner and produced by James Ford.

Following 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, The Car finds Arctic Monkeys running wild in a new and sumptuous musical landscape and contains some of the richest and most rewarding vocal performances of Alex Turner's career.

The deluxe LP will be available on limited grey vinyl with a tip on sleeve and mounted gloss cover image via the AM Official Store and Domino Mart.

An exclusive, custard colored LP will be available at independent record shops.

The Car will also be available on standard LP, CD, cassette and digitally.

You can pre-order the album here.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming Tour and Festival Headline Dates

September 2022

September 1 - Cala Mijas Festival, Malaga, Spain

September 2 - Kalorama, Lisbon, Portugal

September 4 - Electric Picnic, Stradbally, Ireland

September 16 - Life Is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, Nevada, US

September 18 - Primavera Sound, Los Angeles, California, US

November 2022

November 4 - Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

November 5 - Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil

November 8 - Pedreira Paulo Leminsk, Curitiba, Brazil

November 10 - Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay

November 12 - Primavera Sound, Santiago de Chile, Chile

November 13 - Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina

November 15 - Arena 1, Lima, Peru

November 17 - Coliseo Live, Bogota, Colombia

November 19 - Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, Mexico

December 2022

December 29 - Lost Paradise, Sydney, Australia

December 31 - Falls Festival VIC, Murron (Victoria), Australia

January 2022

January 2 - Falls Festival NSW, Yelgun, Australia

January 4 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

January 5 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia

January 6 - Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide, Australia

January 8 - Falls Festival WA, Perth, Australia

January 11 - Riverstage, Brisbane, Australia

January 14 - The Domain, Sydney, Australia

Arctic Monkeys are: Jamie Cook, Matt Helders, Nick O'Malley & Alex Turner.




