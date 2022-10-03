Arctic Monkeys Announce 2023 North American Tour

Arctic Monkeys have announced a North American tour for Summer 2023 with support from acclaimed Irish band Fontaines D.C. The tour includes two nights at New York's Forest Hills Stadium and a stop at The KIA Forum in Los Angeles.

Last week, Arctic Monkeys announced a UK stadium tour for Summer 2023, released "Body Paint" - the second song to be released from their forthcoming 7th album The Car (October 21st on Domino) - and returned to the stage of 30 Rock's Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon for their first TV performance since 2019's Austin City Limits.

ARCTIC MONKEYS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Friday, August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Sunday, August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Saturday, September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Friday, September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Saturday, September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Monday, September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Friday, September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Saturday, September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Monday, September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Friday, September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

Sunday, September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Friday, September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum