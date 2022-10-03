Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Arctic Monkeys Announce 2023 North American Tour

Arctic Monkeys Announce 2023 North American Tour

General onsale starts Friday, October 7th at 10 am local. 

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

Arctic Monkeys have announced a North American tour for Summer 2023 with support from acclaimed Irish band Fontaines D.C. The tour includes two nights at New York's Forest Hills Stadium and a stop at The KIA Forum in Los Angeles.

Fans can register HERE for Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale now through October 4th at 10am EST. Presale will begin October 6th at 10am local and general onsale starts Friday, October 7th at 10 am local. Get tickets HERE.

Last week, Arctic Monkeys announced a UK stadium tour for Summer 2023, released "Body Paint" - the second song to be released from their forthcoming 7th album The Car (October 21st on Domino) - and returned to the stage of 30 Rock's Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon for their first TV performance since 2019's Austin City Limits.

ARCTIC MONKEYS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Friday, August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Sunday, August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Saturday, September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Friday, September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Saturday, September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Monday, September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Friday, September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Saturday, September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Monday, September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Friday, September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

Sunday, September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Friday, September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum




From This Author - Michael Major


El Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan EventEl Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan Event
October 3, 2022

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is offering a double feature and two fan event screenings hosted by Nerdist for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Fans will receive an exclusive mini poster, Wakanda Forever collectible tin with 64oz popcorn, LE 1,000 stained glass pin, event credential and 20oz bottled beverage with their ticket.
The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'
October 3, 2022

The Beaches have opened for acts such as The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters, as well as many other critically acclaimed artists (Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morisette, The Aces, Passion Pit, and Eagles of Death Metal). Their last album was described by Elton John as “The best rock album of last year,” and they’ve been recognized with two Juno Awards.
Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'
October 3, 2022

Ahead of the release of his second solo album - EWAN MACFARLANE - is pleased to present its title-track: “Milk.' Lifted from what will be his second full-length release in under a year, the album finds the former Apollo 440 and Grim Northern Social frontman extending his confident new solo direction with swaggering cuts such as this.
INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This WeekINTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This Week
October 3, 2022

The Broadway cast of Into the Woods will perform on The TODAY Show this week. The broadcast will feature two performances, one during the show's 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. hours and the second during its 10:00 a.m. hours. The performances will mark the production's first televised performances.
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
October 3, 2022

The excitement continues on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J, and Tony Award-winning playwright of “A Strange Loop” Michael R. Jackson. Plus, country singer Jimmie Allen, “Queer Eye’s” Bobby Berk, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and actor Kunal Nayyar sit down with Jennifer. Watch clips from this week's episodes now!