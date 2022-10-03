Arctic Monkeys Announce 2023 North American Tour
General onsale starts Friday, October 7th at 10 am local.
Arctic Monkeys have announced a North American tour for Summer 2023 with support from acclaimed Irish band Fontaines D.C. The tour includes two nights at New York's Forest Hills Stadium and a stop at The KIA Forum in Los Angeles.
Fans can register HERE for Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale now through October 4th at 10am EST. Presale will begin October 6th at 10am local and general onsale starts Friday, October 7th at 10 am local. Get tickets HERE.
Last week, Arctic Monkeys announced a UK stadium tour for Summer 2023, released "Body Paint" - the second song to be released from their forthcoming 7th album The Car (October 21st on Domino) - and returned to the stage of 30 Rock's Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon for their first TV performance since 2019's Austin City Limits.
ARCTIC MONKEYS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
Friday, August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Sunday, August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Saturday, September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Tuesday, September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Friday, September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Saturday, September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Monday, September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Friday, September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Saturday, September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Monday, September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wednesday, September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Friday, September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Saturday, September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
Sunday, September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tuesday, September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Friday, September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum