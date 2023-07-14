Arctic Lake Shares New Single 'Silver Pendant'

“Silver Pendant” is from How Do You Make It Look So Easy, Arctic Lake’s forthcoming EP.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADEST Photo 4 Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN

Arctic Lake Shares New Single 'Silver Pendant'

Arctic Lake’s Emma Foster and Paul Holliman return with “Silver Pendant,” a luminous celebration of romance. Like their preceding single “My Weakness,” “Silver Pendant” is the ideal soundtrack for musing about, as the duo puts it, “that person who makes you go a bit wobbly in the knees.”

The visualizer for “Silver Pendant,” directed by Marc Oller (George Ezra, Jacob Banks), captures the airy summer vibe of the song with an enchanting loop of Foster, clad in a sundress, tumbling out of the darkness on a swing.

“’Silver Pendant’ is a song based on infatuation. We started writing it together with our friend Will Leong and the lyric you hang me around your neck like a silver pendant came straight into my head and I wrote the first verse,” explains Emma Foster.

“In a really strange coincidence, our other co-writer Leah then showed up, and without hearing what we’d written began telling us about this new whirlwind romance she was having and a silver pendant that her new love had given her a few days before… our minds were blown and we then finished the song knowing the universe was on our side.

There’s a dark layer in the song that hints at power dynamics and the common issue of insecurity in a relationship. The idea of being worn for show, the feeling of jealousy, the obsession of rereading every message someone has sent… it’s such a fun song but it wouldn’t be us without a little nudge into the shadows.”

“Silver Pendant” and “My Weakness” are from How Do You Make It Look So Easy, Arctic Lake’s forthcoming EP. Praising “My Weakness,” The Honey Pop said, “You’ll be absolutely hypnotized by this dreamy pop song.” Popdust observed, “It’s traditional Arctic Lake, an open-hearted single about how, when you’re in love, it can be your greatest strength and weakness.”

While they come from largely different backgrounds – Emma a rebellious kid from Lincolnshire, who’d grown up being fed everything from Depeche Mode to Ella Fitzgerald to Queen by her music obsessive father; Paul a “middle class and sheltered” metal fan from the suburbs of London who was “terrified of everything, including Emma” – together, they’ve found their sweet spot, creating emotive, intimate, expansive yet earwormy alternative pop that explores the vast expanse of human emotion.

The pair were sitting in a university library, working on their dissertations, when they learned that “Limits,” Arctic Lake’s debut single, was going to be played on BBC Radio One that day. A moody, majestic string of EPs followed – Closer, What You May Find, See Inside and 2022’s side by side we lie awake, which Atwood Magazine praised as a “shiver-inducing collection of stirring alt-pop ready to break our hearts and mend our souls.”

Arctic Lake has also scored hit collaborations with producers like ZHU (“Yours”), German DJ Boris Brejcha (“House Music”) and Lane 8 (“Road,” What Have You Done To Me?”).

Hailing their early 2023 single “Are You Okay?” as “soul-drenched, evoking and immersive,” Wonderland Magazine praised Arctic Lake for unleashing “more of their psychedelic style into a contemplative story of mental health and the importance of human connection…” Popdust noted, “When it comes to making a heartfelt, soulful track, Arctic Lake are somewhat geniuses.” 

Photo Credit: Diana Terlemezyan



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single Lenox Photo
Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single 'Lenox'

Maya’s contained, yet resounding delivery of soaring melodic lines evokes the likes of Joni Mitchell. “Lenox” was written by Maya Donovan, produced by Maya Donovan and Gabriel Leeman, and mastered by Kurt Dimmick.

2
Advertisement Share Victory Single From Upcoming Escorts Album Photo
Advertisement Share 'Victory' Single From Upcoming 'Escorts' Album

On Escorts, Advertisement provides a convincing argument for rock’s continued ability to reflect the maddening incoherency of the world around us. Moving with a cadence which is at once both tragic and lighthearted, melancholic and laughable, Advertisement confront the delirium of modern life and twist it into something subtly charming.

3
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets on Sale Photo
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets on Sale

Fandango is debuting a new episode of their “Big Ticket” interview series! Fandango correspondent Perri Nemiroff sits down with writer, producer, and voice of Bebop Seth Rogen as well as stars Ice Cube (Superfly), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Micah Abbey (Donatello) and Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo) to discuss everything TMNT!

4
Taylor Swift Drops Eras Tour Live Songs Photo
Taylor Swift Drops 'Eras Tour' Live Songs

Taylor Swift is selling the live versions of two 'Speak Now' songs on her website, recorded at her record-breaking Eras Tour concerts. 'Dear John (Live From Minneapolis)' and 'Last Kiss (Live From Kansas City)' are now available on her website, along with all 24 songs from her latest 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' release.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single 'Lenox'Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single 'Lenox'
Advertisement Share 'Victory' Single From Upcoming 'Escorts' AlbumAdvertisement Share 'Victory' Single From Upcoming 'Escorts' Album
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets Now On SaleTEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets Now On Sale
Taylor Swift Drops 'Eras Tour' Live SongsTaylor Swift Drops 'Eras Tour' Live Songs

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
PARADE
CAMELOT
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
HADESTOWN
MJ THE MUSICAL