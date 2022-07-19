Apple Music Live to Present Exclusive Luke Combs Performance

Chart topping Country superstar Luke Combs' upcoming hometown performance in Charlotte, NC will be available to stream exclusively on Apple Music in over 165 countries on August 24th at 7:00 PM PST.

Combs will be the latest artist to take the stage for Apple Music Live, the exclusive live performance series on Apple Music giving the biggest stars in music a global platform to connect with audiences around the world.

Launched this spring, Apple Music Live has previously featured exclusive live streamed performances from global superstars Harry Styles and Lil Durk. Combs' Apple Music Live performance comes on the heels of the release of his highly acclaimed third studio album Growin' Up.

"Apple Music has been a big part of helping me get my music out to my fans, so I jumped at the idea of being able to play a special live show for them to enjoy," said Combs. "I also couldn't think of a better place to do it than back home in North Carolina at Coyote Joe's - a venue that I have lots of great memories at. I'm really looking forward to playing the full album live for the fans and everyone being able to watch it on August 24!"

Time and again, Combs has broken all-time country music records on Apple Music. Two of his albums and one EP have broken the record for biggest country album of all time by first day streams upon release.

Combs also holds the record for the biggest country song of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams worldwide with his hit "Forever After All." Combs' music has also hit the top 10 of the Daily Top 100 in 43 countries worldwide, his songs have reached Number One in seven countries worldwide, and 32 of his songs have reached the Global Daily Top 100.

His recent single "The Kind of Love We Make" recently became his third hit to reach the top 10 of the Global Daily Top 100. Luke Combs recently joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country to discuss his latest release.

Country superstar Luke Combs, who The New York Times calls, "the most promising and influential new country star of the last five years," is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, NC. Adding to an already monumental career, Combs released his highly anticipated third studio album, Growin' Up, earlier this summer via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville.

Since its release, the record continues to receive overwhelming acclaim with The Tennessean declaring Combs, "one of music's mightiest voices and a hitmaking force arguably unlike any seen out of Nashville this century," while Rolling Stone proclaims, "his detail-rich songs make Growin' Up a big-time country album with a tip-jar-worthy intimacy" and Vulture praises, "a true country-music behemoth."

The new record follows 2019's 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get as well as his 4x Platinum debut, This One's For You, and features twelve songs including Combs' current single, "The Kind of Love We Make," which debuted at #17 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart-the chart's highest debut since January 2020.

The song adds to a series of groundbreaking years for the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, who recently extended his record-breaking streak at country radio as his previous single, "Doin' This," reached #1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.

This is Combs' thirteenth-consecutive #1 single, yet another historic feat. A 6x CMA, 3x ACM and 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs recently kicked off his first-ever headline stadium tour with sold-out shows at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High and Seattle's Lumen Field. He will continue to tour throughout the year with an upcoming stadium show at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium (sold-out), as well as his sold-out "Middle of Somewhere Tour" this fall.