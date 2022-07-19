Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apple Music Live to Present Exclusive Luke Combs Performance

Apple Music Live to Present Exclusive Luke Combs Performance

The performance will be available to stream exclusively on Apple Music in over 165 countries on August 24th at 7:00 PM PST.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 19, 2022  

Chart topping Country superstar Luke Combs' upcoming hometown performance in Charlotte, NC will be available to stream exclusively on Apple Music in over 165 countries on August 24th at 7:00 PM PST.

Combs will be the latest artist to take the stage for Apple Music Live, the exclusive live performance series on Apple Music giving the biggest stars in music a global platform to connect with audiences around the world.

Launched this spring, Apple Music Live has previously featured exclusive live streamed performances from global superstars Harry Styles and Lil Durk. Combs' Apple Music Live performance comes on the heels of the release of his highly acclaimed third studio album Growin' Up.

"Apple Music has been a big part of helping me get my music out to my fans, so I jumped at the idea of being able to play a special live show for them to enjoy," said Combs. "I also couldn't think of a better place to do it than back home in North Carolina at Coyote Joe's - a venue that I have lots of great memories at. I'm really looking forward to playing the full album live for the fans and everyone being able to watch it on August 24!"

Time and again, Combs has broken all-time country music records on Apple Music. Two of his albums and one EP have broken the record for biggest country album of all time by first day streams upon release.

Combs also holds the record for the biggest country song of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams worldwide with his hit "Forever After All." Combs' music has also hit the top 10 of the Daily Top 100 in 43 countries worldwide, his songs have reached Number One in seven countries worldwide, and 32 of his songs have reached the Global Daily Top 100.

His recent single "The Kind of Love We Make" recently became his third hit to reach the top 10 of the Global Daily Top 100. Luke Combs recently joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country to discuss his latest release.

Country superstar Luke Combs, who The New York Times calls, "the most promising and influential new country star of the last five years," is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, NC. Adding to an already monumental career, Combs released his highly anticipated third studio album, Growin' Up, earlier this summer via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville.

Since its release, the record continues to receive overwhelming acclaim with The Tennessean declaring Combs, "one of music's mightiest voices and a hitmaking force arguably unlike any seen out of Nashville this century," while Rolling Stone proclaims, "his detail-rich songs make Growin' Up a big-time country album with a tip-jar-worthy intimacy" and Vulture praises, "a true country-music behemoth."

The new record follows 2019's 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get as well as his 4x Platinum debut, This One's For You, and features twelve songs including Combs' current single, "The Kind of Love We Make," which debuted at #17 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart-the chart's highest debut since January 2020.

The song adds to a series of groundbreaking years for the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, who recently extended his record-breaking streak at country radio as his previous single, "Doin' This," reached #1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.

This is Combs' thirteenth-consecutive #1 single, yet another historic feat. A 6x CMA, 3x ACM and 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs recently kicked off his first-ever headline stadium tour with sold-out shows at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High and Seattle's Lumen Field. He will continue to tour throughout the year with an upcoming stadium show at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium (sold-out), as well as his sold-out "Middle of Somewhere Tour" this fall.



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


The Interrupters Release 'As We Live' Featuring Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar
July 19, 2022

Los Angeles band, The Interrupters, have released their bouncy new song “As We Live” featuring legendary artists Tim Armstrong of Rancid/Operation Ivy and Rhoda Dakar of The Bodysnatchers. “As We Live” marks the group’s fourth single pulled from their eagerly-awaited full-length In The Wild. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
THE WOMAN KING With Viola Davis to Premiere at Toronto Film Festival
July 19, 2022

Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for. The film also features Adrienne Warren and Lashana Lynch.
Cypress Hill Announce Return of Their Annual Haunted Hill Shows
July 19, 2022

The group will be joined by a lineup of openers including Sick of it All and ILL Bill for the first two dates. They then make their way to Los Angeles, closing with a homecoming show at the Palladium on October 29 with opening performances from Everlast, Fishbone, and N8NOFACE. Check out the complete list of show dates now!
Rose City Band Announces U.S. East Coast/Midwest Tour
July 19, 2022

The band draws on guitarist Ripley Johnson's (Wooden Shjips/Moon Duo) deep links into the Portland underground music scene, featuring Thrill Jockey labelmate Dewey Mahood (Plankton Wat) on bass and Mahood's collaborator Dustin Dybvig on drums, alongside Barry Walker on pedal steel, Paul Hasenberg on keyboards and Zach Birdwell on acoustic guitar.
Justine Blazer Debuts New Blues Single 'Bad Love'
July 19, 2022

Multi-genre singer/songwriter, producer, recording artist and proud member of the Recording Academy (and a Grammy Voter since 2020), Justine Blazer, recently released her debut contemporary blues single 'Bad Love.' She was a Grammy contender in 2021 for seven categories. Listen to the new single now!