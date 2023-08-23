Apashe Collabs With Nigeria's Magugu on New Single 'Revenge of the Orchestra'

The track comes with an ominous music video.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

Apashe Collabs With Nigeria's Magugu on New Single 'Revenge of the Orchestra'

Innovative producer Apashe unveils the next piece of his upcoming album Antagonist due out later this fall with new single "Revenge of the Orchestra" featuring Nigerian vocalist Magugu, out today, August 23. 

“Revenge of the Orchestra” is a futuristic mix of industrial synths, pounding rhythms and brooding brass and strings, with Magugu's acerbic flow elevating Apashe's singular production style to heart-stopping heights.

“Revenge is a must,” intonates Magugu in his distinctive “pidgin rap” style over Apashe’s high-octane classical arrangements performed by the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and hard-hitting beats. 

The track comes with an ominous music video, featuring Apashe sitting in a smoke-filled room, surrounded by the broken remains of a brass orchestra before the instruments come to life, congeal together and transform into a terrifying monster.

The visuals are directed by Adrian Villagomez, who recently collaborated with Apashe on the stunning cinematic video for “Gasoline” and has also worked with the likes of Killer Mike and Denzel Curry.

Watch the “Revenge of the Orchestra” music video here:

“Revenge of the Orchestra” offers another taste of Apashe’s upcoming album Antagonist, which is set to feature crossover influences of classical music with recordings of the Prague Philharmonic and Bulgarian Symphony Orchestras, and collaborations with a number of high-profile artists.

The single follows the release of “Fracture,” the acclaimed collaboration with Joey Valance & Brae and Flux Pavilion, and “Gasoline” featuring Delhi hiphop star RAGA, and precedes the producer’s upcoming headlining tour with his new Brass Orchestra.

A high-octane collaboration between two distinctive artists, “Revenge of the Orchestra” erupts in a blaze of true creative brilliance. An electrifying and totally unique single from Apashe and Magugu. 

Catch Apashe with brass orchestra on his Antagonist Tour:

10/7/2023 Mission Ballroom - Denver

10/10/2023 Rialto Theatre - Tucson

10/11/2023 Music Box - San Diego

10/12/2023 Regency Ballroom - San Francisco

10/13/2023 The Novo - Los Angeles

10/14/2023 Van Buren - Phoenix

10/18/2023 McDonald TheatreEugene

10/19/2023 Knitting Factory - Boise

10/20/2023 The North Warehouse - Portland

10/21/2023 Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver

10/22/2023 Knitting Factory - Spokane

10/27/2023 The ELM - Bozeman

10/31/2023 Royal Grove - Lincoln

11/2/2023 Majestic Theatre - Madison

11/3/2023 Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis

11/4/2023 Cemak Hall at Radius - Chicago

11/5/2023 Vogue - Indianapolis

11/8/2023 The Cowan - Nashville

11/9/2023 The Bluestone - Columbus

11/10/2023 The Intersection - Grand Rapids

11/11/2023 Majestic Theatre - Detroit

11/12/2023 Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh

11/15/2023 Town Ballroom - Buffalo

11/16/2023 Webster Hall - New York

11/17/2023 Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia

11/18/2023 Echostage - Washington

11/19/2023 Black Box - Charlotte

11/25/2023 MTelus - Montreal

12/16/2023 Showbox Sodo - Seattle



