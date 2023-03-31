Aoife O'Donovan Shares 'Phoenix' From 'Age of Apathy Solo Sessions'

Critically acclaimed Aoife O'Donovan shares "Phoenix" from the Age of Apathy Solo Sessions out May 12 on Yep Roc Records. The companion album features eight acoustic versions of songs from her multi-GRAMMY-nominated album Age of Apathy reimagined as intimate solo performances.

The album, which was nominated for three GRAMMYS, including Best Folk Album as well as Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song, both for "Prodigal Daughter" featuring Allison Russell garnered critical acclaim.

Rolling Stone hailed "stunning," NPR Music "a moving self-portrait," and "No Depression "an astounding accomplishment." Pitchfork says O'Donovan "taps into the propulsion of prime Joni Mitchell," while The New York Times praises the album's "musical surprises: daring melodic leaps, unexpected chord progressions, [and] subtle rhythmic shifts."

Recorded through a unique residency with Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL, O'Donovan wrote and recorded 2022's Age Of Apathy on-site at their studio with GRAMMY-nominated engineer Darren Schneider while collaborating entirely remotely with producer Joe Henry (Bonnie Raitt, Rhiannon Giddens).

On March 24, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist released a limited edition worldwide indie exclusive vinyl release of Aoife O'Donovan Plays Nebraska. The album, limited to 1,000 copies worldwide, is now available at select indie retail stores and via Bandcamp.

The vinyl release follows a 2021 digital-only live recording of Bruce Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska, one of his most acclaimed. The intimate and uninterrupted live, solo-acoustic performance was recorded in Aoife's living room in Brooklyn, NY, May 2020 from a livestream broadcast.

In April, O'Donovan's Spring tour continues as she performs Nebraska in its entirety alongside selections from Age of Apathy. Aoife returns to Europe and the UK in late Spring followed by a full summer of touring. Aoife is also the 2023 FreshGrass Festival commissioned composer and will premiere a new work at the festival this September. A complete list of dates follows below.

Aoife O'Donovan Plays Nebraska

April 12 - Stoughton Opera House - Stoughton, WI

April 13 - SPACE - Evanston, IL - SOLD OUT

April 14 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN - SOLD OUT

April 15 - The Sheldon Concert Hall - St. Louis, MO

April 16 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

with special guests The Westerlies

Aoife O'Donovan Performances

April 28 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT

May 30 - Dresden Music Festival - Dresden, DE ^

June 3 - Queen's Hall - Edinburgh, UK

June 7 - Debarras Folk Club - Clonakilty, IE

June 10 - Doolin Folk Festival - Doolin, IE

July 15 - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN *

July 16 - Big Top Chautauqua - Bayfield, WI *

July 18 - Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI *

July 19 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON *

July 21 - North Carolina Museum of Art - Raleigh, NC *

July 22 - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater - Wilmington, NC *

July 23 - Wolf Trap - Filene Center - Vienna, VA *

July 24 - The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake - Union Hall, VA *

July 27 - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards - Lafayette, NY *

August 19 - Green Mountain Bluegrass Festival - Manchester, VT ^

August 25 - The Long Road - Leicestershire, UK

August 26-27 - Tønder Festival - Tønder, DK

August 28 - TBD - Amsterdam, NL

September 9 - Moon River - Chattanooga, TN - SOLD OUT

September 22-24 - FreshGrass Music Festival - North Adams, MA



* supporting Nickel Creek

^ duo with Eric Jacobsen