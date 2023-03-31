Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Aoife O'Donovan Shares 'Phoenix' From 'Age of Apathy Solo Sessions'

Aoife O'Donovan Shares 'Phoenix' From 'Age of Apathy Solo Sessions'

“Phoenix” is from the Age of Apathy Solo Sessions out May 12.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Critically acclaimed Aoife O'Donovan shares "Phoenix" from the Age of Apathy Solo Sessions out May 12 on Yep Roc Records. The companion album features eight acoustic versions of songs from her multi-GRAMMY-nominated album Age of Apathy reimagined as intimate solo performances.

The album, which was nominated for three GRAMMYS, including Best Folk Album as well as Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song, both for "Prodigal Daughter" featuring Allison Russell garnered critical acclaim.

Rolling Stone hailed "stunning," NPR Music "a moving self-portrait," and "No Depression "an astounding accomplishment." Pitchfork says O'Donovan "taps into the propulsion of prime Joni Mitchell," while The New York Times praises the album's "musical surprises: daring melodic leaps, unexpected chord progressions, [and] subtle rhythmic shifts."

Recorded through a unique residency with Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL, O'Donovan wrote and recorded 2022's Age Of Apathy on-site at their studio with GRAMMY-nominated engineer Darren Schneider while collaborating entirely remotely with producer Joe Henry (Bonnie Raitt, Rhiannon Giddens).

On March 24, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist released a limited edition worldwide indie exclusive vinyl release of Aoife O'Donovan Plays Nebraska. The album, limited to 1,000 copies worldwide, is now available at select indie retail stores and via Bandcamp.

The vinyl release follows a 2021 digital-only live recording of Bruce Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska, one of his most acclaimed. The intimate and uninterrupted live, solo-acoustic performance was recorded in Aoife's living room in Brooklyn, NY, May 2020 from a livestream broadcast.

In April, O'Donovan's Spring tour continues as she performs Nebraska in its entirety alongside selections from Age of Apathy. Aoife returns to Europe and the UK in late Spring followed by a full summer of touring. Aoife is also the 2023 FreshGrass Festival commissioned composer and will premiere a new work at the festival this September. A complete list of dates follows below.

Aoife O'Donovan Plays Nebraska

April 12 - Stoughton Opera House - Stoughton, WI
April 13 - SPACE - Evanston, IL - SOLD OUT
April 14 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN - SOLD OUT
April 15 - The Sheldon Concert Hall - St. Louis, MO
April 16 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN
with special guests The Westerlies

Aoife O'Donovan Performances

April 28 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT
May 30 - Dresden Music Festival - Dresden, DE ^
June 3 - Queen's Hall - Edinburgh, UK
June 7 - Debarras Folk Club - Clonakilty, IE
June 10 - Doolin Folk Festival - Doolin, IE
July 15 - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN *
July 16 - Big Top Chautauqua - Bayfield, WI *
July 18 - Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI *
July 19 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON *
July 21 - North Carolina Museum of Art - Raleigh, NC *
July 22 - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater - Wilmington, NC *
July 23 - Wolf Trap - Filene Center - Vienna, VA *
July 24 - The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake - Union Hall, VA *
July 27 - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards - Lafayette, NY *
August 19 - Green Mountain Bluegrass Festival - Manchester, VT ^
August 25 - The Long Road - Leicestershire, UK
August 26-27 - Tønder Festival - Tønder, DK
August 28 - TBD - Amsterdam, NL
September 9 - Moon River - Chattanooga, TN - SOLD OUT
September 22-24 - FreshGrass Music Festival - North Adams, MA

* supporting Nickel Creek
^ duo with Eric Jacobsen



Friendly Rich Releases New Album MAN OUT OF TIME - A Dark And Deranged Collection Of Folk Photo
Friendly Rich Releases New Album MAN OUT OF TIME - A Dark And Deranged Collection Of Folk Songs
Friendly Rich, Canada's legendary songsmith of dark and deranged folk songs, has just released his highly anticipated new LP Man Out of Time (March 31st on We Are Busy Bodies).
ZHU Remixes GENESIS OWUSUs Get Inspired Photo
ZHU Remixes GENESIS OWUSU's 'Get Inspired'
Genesis Owusu continues to be one of Australia’s most in-demand exports. He releases a new remix by acclaimed Grammy-nominated musician and producer ZHU of Owusu’s hit 2022 single, “Get Inspired,” which features a menacing and poetic punk hybridity and an infectious falsetto breakdown.
Jonathan Young To Release New Single Army Of The Damned Photo
Jonathan Young To Release New Single 'Army Of The Damned'
Howard Benson and Neil Sanderson, co-founders of Judge and Jury Records, announced the release of “Army Of The Damned” the new single from singer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and YouTuber Jonathan Young. Matthew K. Heafy (frontman, guitarist, lead vocalist of popular metal band Trivium) joins Young on the single.
Morgan James Releases Nobodys Fool Album; Tour Underway Photo
Morgan James Releases 'Nobody's Fool' Album; Tour Underway
Morgan James' new album features collaborators like Raphael Saadiq, Memphis saxophonist Lannie McMillan (Silk Sonic, Al Green), producers/songwriters Sam Watters and Louis Biancaniello (Kelly Clarkson, Anastacia), songwriter and 3x GRAMMY nominee Ryan Shaw, and Doug Wamble, Morgan’s longtime musical collaborator and husband. Check out tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERSVideo: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERS
March 31, 2023

Maude Apatow sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. Apatow revealed how many times her father, Judd Apatow, has seen the show, discussed working with Tony winner Matt Doyle, and told the story of the time she got a concussion backstage. Watch the video now!
Taylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic VersionTaylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic Version
March 31, 2023

The standard version of the track can currently be heard live on Swift's Eras Tour, which she recently launched in Arizona. This weekend, she hits Arlington, Texas. The tour features tracks from all her past work, including Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.
Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'
March 30, 2023

The 80’s styled iridescent track mastered by Stephen Marcussen (The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Cher) touches upon bouts of survivor's guilt and self reflection. Bolstered by a driving beat, the music video sets the stage for an explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations stemming from loss, built up anxieties and regret.
Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'
March 30, 2023

The new album, The Fear, co-produced/mixed by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty) is an exploration of the supernatural, love, dreaming/waking, and most of all facing the things that scare you or you think you can’t do, all encompassed in a warping and changing landscape. Listen to the new single now!
Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New AlbumDolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New Album
March 30, 2023

Bebe Rexha has revealed the tracklist for her new album, 'BEBE,' featuring Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg. The album also features David Guetta on Rexha's hit single 'I'm Good (Blue).' The news follows the recent arrival of the artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and ahead of the release of 'Call On Me.' Plus, tour dates!
share