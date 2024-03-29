Anyma Releases New Album 'Genesys Ii'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today, electronic music visionary Anyma (Matteo Milleri of Tale Of Us and co-founder of Afterlife Records) unveils his highly anticipated sophomore album, Genesys II, on Afterlife/Interscope Records. Listen HERE.

Following the critical acclaim of his debut Genesys, Anyma embarks on a deeper exploration of his signature themes: technology, nature, humanity, and their interconnectedness. Genesys II is a sprawling sonic odyssey, featuring 21 tracks that seamlessly blend Anyma's melodic brilliance with cutting-edge production.

The first half features 10 brand new, genre-bending tracks, boasting collaborations with PARISI, Chris Avantgarde, Rebūke, Karin Park, and Delilah Montagu. Fans can also expect the previously released singles "Pictures Of You" and the electrifying "Higher Power" featuring Argy. The second half of the album takes a captivating turn with remixes from progressive titan Eric Prydz and techno royalty such as Kölsch, Amelie Lens, and Daniel Avery who add further depth and diversity to the album. Notably, the highly anticipated remix of Anyma's "Welcome To The Opera” featuring Grimes is in the expert hands of one of Berlin's fastest rising DJs, Kobosil. Adriatique, Cassian, and Kevin de Vries, all artists that are part of the Afterlife family, remix tracks on the album as well.

Anyma - Genesys II Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Anyma, PARISI - Sacrifice

02. Anyma - Now Or Never

03. Anyma - The Light

04. Anyma, Chris Avantgarde - Simulation

05. Anyma - Pictures Of You

06. Anyma, Argy, MAGNUS - Higher Power

07. Anyma - F.T.L.

08. Anyma, Rebuke, Karin Park - Hear Me Now

09. Anyma - Exodus

10. Anyma - After Love (feat. Delilah Montagu)

Disc 2

01. Anyma, Chris Avantgarde - Eternity (Massano Remix)

02. Anyma - Pictures Of You (Cassian Remix)

03. Anyma, CamelPhat - The Sign (Kevin de Vries Remix)

04. Anyma, Grimes - Welcome To The Opera (Adriatique Remix)

05. Anyma, Rebūke - Syren (Adam Sellouk Remix)

06. Anyma, Cassian, Poppy Baskcomb - Save Me (Goom Gum & Stylo Remix)

07. Anyma, Chris Avantgarde - Consciousness (Eric Prydz Remix)

08. Anyma, Cassian, Poppy Baskcomb - Save Me (Kölsch Remix)

09. Anyma, Rebūke - Syren (Amelie Lens Remix)

10. Anyma, Grimes -Welcome To The Opera (Kobosil 44 Symbiont Mix)

11. Anyma - Explore Your Future (Daniel Avery Remix)

Anyma's ability to push creative boundaries extends beyond the music. He has partnered with the renowned digital and multimedia artist Tobias Gremmler, alongside his long-term visual partner Alessio De Vecchi, to create a stunning visual experience that complements the album's themes. A glimpse of this captivating collaborations was unveiled during Anyma's sold-out set at Afterlife Los Angeles this past fall and most recently at Afterlife Miami to kick off Miami Music Week.

Additionally, Anyma recently made a major splash with a unique collaboration with Italian luxury brand BVLGARI in which he unveiled a new vision for BVLGARI's iconic B.zero1 collection at the BVLGARI Studio debut in Seoul, a space designed to foster creativity and experimentation. While the BVLGARI collaboration included Anyma's acclaimed track "After Love" with Delilah Montagu, it also served as a powerful showcase for Anyma's multi-disciplinary talents. This spring, fans can see Anyma at both weekends of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, plus an exclusive Coachella sunset B2B DJ Set with Eric Prydz at the newly launched Quasar Stage during weekend 2. All announced Anyma live dates are available here.

About Anyma:

Anyma (aka Matteo Milleri) is a world-renowned, multi-disciplinary artist whose melodic-techno beats, dreamy sounds, and one-of-a-kind audiovisual live experience has captivated the attention of millions. Last year, Anyma released his debut album, Genesys, which explores themes of technology, nature, humanity, and coexistence. The highly anticipated project consists of 14 tracks and features a lineup of impressive collaborators, handpicked by Anyma, including Grimes, Sevdaliza, and Camelphat to name a few. Footage from Anyma's iconic live performances have gone viral several times, as they are an unprecedented blend of mesmerizing visual installations, avant-garde sound engineering, and awe-inspiring stage designs. With the use digital audiovisual artistic elements that interact with reality, Anyma's creates a unique, out-of-this-world experience, proving that his artistry is expansive, way ahead of its time, and cements his reputation across the music industry as a visionary, pioneering project unlike any other. In addition to his solo career, Anyma is one half of electronic duo, Tale Of Us, co-founder of Afterlife Records, and his remixes of Fred Again…'s “Turn On The Lights again..(feat. Future)” and Lana Del Rey's “Say Yes To Heaven” have seen great success.