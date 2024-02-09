Any Winehouse's 'Frank' Gets Anniversary Reissue With 2LP Picture Disc & Release Of Digital EPs

UMe celebrates 20th anniversary of Amy Winehouse's "Frank" with special edition vinyl and digital EPs.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Any Winehouse's 'Frank' Gets Anniversary Reissue With 2LP Picture Disc & Release Of Digital EPs

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Amy Winehouse's groundbreaking and highly influential debut album Frank, UMe has released three EPs: In My Bed, Take The Box and F**k Me Pumps (the last of which is released today).

Previously released only on vinyl, they are now available digitally for the very first time. Each EP includes B-sides, alternate takes and live versions of her early singles, including “Best Friend (Acoustic)”, “(There Is) No Greater Love – AOL Session”, and “Take the Box (The Headquarters Mix).” Find full track listings below.

Frank has also been released on 2LP picture disc, using the artwork from the original classic sleeve on LP1 and two beautiful images by renowned photographer Valerie Phillips from the original artwork photo session, shot in 2003 on LP2.

Recorded when Amy was still in her teens, Frank introduced a truly remarkable, supremely talented songwriter and a singer who would be treasured as one of the greatest of our time. It is available now at amywinehouse.lnk.to/Frank20PDPR

Featuring the singles “Take The Box,” “Stronger Than Me,” “F**k Me Pumps,” and “In My Bed,” Frank launched the career of an artist whose inimitable voice set her apart from her contemporaries. Certified triple platinum in the UK, the album was lauded worldwide. New York Times called the album a “glossy admixture of breezy funk, dub and jazz-inflected soul”, while The Guardian characterized her sound as “somewhere between Nina Simone and Erykah Badu ... at once innocent and sleazy." Chart-wise, the album found itself atop the UK Jazz & Blues albums at #1 and peaked on the UK album charts at #3.

Amy Winehouse "F**k Me Pumps" here:

A play on both the “frankness” of her lyrics as well as an homage to her idol Frank Sinatra, Frank received its fair share of industry attention, as well. Nominated at the 2004 BRIT Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Urban Act and shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize, Amy received the Ivo Novello Award, which celebrates songwriting and composing.

The thirteen songs on Frank announced the arrival of a peerless artist, a phenomenal writer and performer, and a true once-in-a-generation talent, and the images on this release show the young Amy at the beginning of her incredible but tragically short musical journey.

Later this Spring, Amy Winehouse is the subject for the highly-anticipated Focus Features / Universal Pictures biopic Back to Black about her vibrant years living in London and her intense journey to fame. Acclaimed filmmaker and visual artist Sam Taylor-Johnson directs with break-out star Marisa Abela (Industry) in the coveted lead role supported by BAFTA winning actor Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan and Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated Lesley Manville.

Widely considered one of the greatest artists in recent history, Amy sold more than 30 million records worldwide and still generates more than 80 million streams per month. Her acclaimed 2006 album Back To Black propelled her to global stardom, going on to win a (then) record breaking five Grammy Awards, including Record Of The Year and Song of The Year for hit single Rehab.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Angus & Julia Stone Drop The Wedding Song From Next Album Photo
Angus & Julia Stone Drop 'The Wedding Song' From Next Album

They announce their return with a new album, Cape Forestier and share a delicate ballad “The Wedding Song.” If the Aussie duo set out to write the perfect love song, they passed with flying colors in this magical melody. Julia's effortless vocals take center stage in a song that has been in their repertoire but never made it on tape until now.

2
Dreamer Boy Releases New Single Heartbreaker Photo
Dreamer Boy Releases New Single 'Heartbreaker'

The high-octane love song is smeared with both the grit and glam of ‘70s rock, showcasing Dreamer Boy and his new band The Lone Stars to great effect. Dreamer Boy wrote “Heartbreaker” with his bandmates – Aidan Spiro, Henry Solomon, Christian Taylor, Brook Jones, Aaron Wing. Spiro, Taylor, and Solomon produced.

3
Søren Hansen Releases Dream That I Die From Forthcoming Album Photo
Søren Hansen Releases 'Dream That I Die' From Forthcoming Album

Søren Hansen, co-founder of platinum-selling alternative pop band New Politics, is releasing his brand-new single, “Dream That I Die”, the first installment off his forthcoming self-titled full-length debut album, Søren Hansen [ENCI Records].

4
Video: Love Power The Band Releases Music Video For #1 UK iTunes Single Psychedelic Halo Photo
Video: Love Power The Band Releases Music Video For #1 UK iTunes Single 'Psychedelic Halo'

Love Power The Band releases their highly anticipated music video for 'Psychedelic Halo,' a mystical and ethereal song that aims to awaken higher realm consciousness. Known for their transformative and interactive music, Love Power The Band brings their high-spirited energy and love into their music, creating a captivating musical experience.

More Hot Stories For You

Neil Diamond's 'I Am…I Said' Featured In Volkswagen's 'An American Love Story' Extended Cut In Advance Of Super Bowl LVIII AdNeil Diamond's 'I Am…I Said' Featured In Volkswagen's 'An American Love Story' Extended Cut In Advance Of Super Bowl LVIII Ad
MUO DUO Release New Single 'Exciting Times'MUO DUO Release New Single 'Exciting Times'
Kyla Imani Releases New Single 'Couldn't Write a Love Song'Kyla Imani Releases New Single 'Couldn't Write a Love Song'
Ron Pope Releases Single 'I'm Not the Devil (Ft. Taylor Bickett)' Ahead of TourRon Pope Releases Single 'I'm Not the Devil (Ft. Taylor Bickett)' Ahead of Tour

Videos

Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
SIX
ALADDIN
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD