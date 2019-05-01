Anthony Hamilton Answers Earth's Call and Joins Essence Festival

In a three-day immersive experience, Grammy Award winning artist Anthony Hamilton will join the ranks of other world-famous musicians and scientists to put a focus on climate-change solutions.

The event scheduled for May 17-19 will be curated by Earth's Call, a new nonprofit organization that finds and funds innovative solutions to fight the climate crisis.

The concert will anchor the three-day immersive experience of sight and sound. Highlights for the weekend in and around Aspen can be found here.

Hamilton will join Grammy Award winning artists Colbie Caillat, Mickey Hart, Patti LaBelle, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Alan Parsons - along with the Compton Kidz Club and the Earth's Symphony Orchestra, the latter led by Grammy Award winning conductor Cheche Alara - will perform at the Benedict Music Tent, home of the Aspen Music Festival and School.

Proclaimed a "national treasure" by the Los Angeles Times, GRAMMY® Award winning singer, songwriter, producer, and actor Anthony Hamilton has achieved global sales of over 50 million albums. The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductee notably performed for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle, cementing his place in the history books as the "narrator of love." Introduced by way of the iconic 2003 smash "Charlene," his raw, awe-inspiring performances garnered the attention of NPR where he starred in their Noteworthy documentary series. He appeared in American Gangster and lent his voice to "Freedom" from the Academy® Award-nominated Django Unchained. Hamilton will unveil his ninth full-length studio album in 2019.





Related Articles View More Music Stories