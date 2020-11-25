Anthony Brown And Group Therapy Earn Grammy Nomination For Best Gospel Album

Key of A/Tyscot/FairTrade celebrates Anthony Brown and group therAPy's nomination in the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

This is Anthony and group therAPy's second GRAMMY nomination; "Worth" was nominated for Best Gospel Performance /Song in 2015. During the hour-long live-stream event, Anthony Brown and group theraAPy was announced amongst the nominees for Best Gospel Album for their 2019 release of 2econd Wind: Ready.

The album produced the 2019 summer viral anthem "Blessings on Blessings," and fan-favorite "This Week," both songs reached number #1 on Billboard's Gospel Airplay chart. The project also featured appearances from Mary Mary's Erica Campbell and Hip-Hop artist 1K Phew on "He Always Wins," and the mesmerizing vocal performance from Kelontae Gavin on the title track "2econd Wind."

"The Grammys is the highest honor in music, and it is surreal to be recognized for this project. My mother has always told me to just write songs that meet people where they live. I've always just wanted my music to reach people and I'm elated that it's reached someone to the point of Grammy recognition. This is an amazing feeling," said Anthony Brown.

The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

