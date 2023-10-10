Anne Wilson Joins Scotty McCreery's Cab In A Solo Tour As Direct Support

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. local time

Oct. 10, 2023

PLATINUM-certified, GRAMMY-nominated artist and songwriter Anne Wilson will join Scotty McCreery's Cab In A Solo Tour as direct support, marking her first-ever Country tour. 

The tour, promoted by Live Nation, will kick-off at Hobart Arena in Troy, Ohio on Jan. 26, 2024 and trek across the U.S. with stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. local time at annewilsonofficial.com.

The Cab In A Solo Tour announcement coincides with Wilson's first Country single, “Rain In The Rearview,” which impacted Country radio yesterday (10/9) as the third most-added song this week. The track penned by Wilson, Matthew West, Jaren Johnston and Zach Kale has garnered praise from critics, with MusicRow noting “vocally she's got the goods” and Billboard citing the “acoustic coda showcases Wilson's ceiling-scraping vocal capabilities.” 

Released as part of her bold new venture that fuses the Christian and Country genres, Holler noted that the new three-pack of songs, REBEL (The Beginning), “clearly outlines Wilson's new country-leaning mission statement,” as two of the songs simultaneously make waves at Christian radio (“Strong”) and Country radio (“Rain In The Rearview”).

Ahead of her tour with McCreery next year, Wilson is treating audiences across the country to her first-ever headlining My Jesus Tour, accompanied by special guest Josh Baldwin. The 20-stop tour, which commenced last month, has been met with overwhelming demand, selling out in every city, including Austin, Atlanta, Charlotte, Indianapolis and Chicago.

Anne Wilson on Scotty McCreery's Cab In A Solo Tour

Jan. 26, 2024 in Troy, Ohio at Hobart Arena

Feb. 1, 2024 in Durham, N.C. at Durham Performing Arts Center

Feb. 2, 2024 in Atlanta, Ga. at Coca Cola Roxy

Feb. 3, 2024 in Chattanooga, Tenn. at Soldiers & Sailors Auditorium

Feb. 8, 2024 in Brookings, S.D. at Dacotah Bank Center

Feb. 9, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa at Vibrant Music Hall

Feb. 10, 2024 in Omaha, Neb. at Steelhouse

Feb. 22, 2024 in Independence, Mo. at Cable Dahmer Arena

Feb. 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pa. at The Met

March 1, 2024 in Boston, Mass. at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 2, 2024 in Syracuse, N.Y. at Landmark Theatre

March 14, 2024 in Johnstown, Pa. at 1st Summit Arena

March 15, 2024 in Wallingford, Conn. at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

March 16, 2024 in Schenectady, N.Y. at Proctors Theatre

Adding to Wilson's list of achievements, her debut chart breaker “My Jesus” just earned PLATINUM status by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Wilson also recently made her debut Country award show performance at the 15th Annual ACM Honors at the historic Ryman Auditorium where she joined Jordan Davis to perform “Buy Dirt.” 

Her 2022 Christmas project, The Manger, is currently nominated for Christmas/Special Event Album of the Year at the upcoming 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards, following her previous wins for New Artist of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Recorded song of the Year for “My Jesus.”

Photo credit: Robby Klein



