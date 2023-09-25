Anne Wilson Enters New Chapter with 'REBEL (The Beginning)'

The new tracks will be released on Friday, September 29.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

PLATINUM-certified, GRAMMY-nominated artist and songwriter Anne Wilson announces three all-new tracks coming Friday (9/29) packaged together as REBEL (The Beginning), to launch her new chapter fusing the Country and Christian genres.

Featured in the brand-new three-pack is the title track “REBEL,” Christian radio single “Strong” and Country radio single “Rain In The Rearview.” As a trailblazer in the cross-genre space, Wilson will release dual singles at Christian and Country radio with add dates of 9/29 and 10/9, respectively.

A loud-and-proud anthem in tribute to the original counter-culture, “REBEL” finds Wilson taking a different sort of “against the grain” approach. Weary but never broken, Wilson lifts spirits with “Strong” – an epic power ballad that leaves listeners feeling ready to face whatever challenge comes next. With emotions gathering like a distant storm, Wilson belts her eyes-to-the-sky anthem “Rain In The Rearview,” determined to leave the destruction of the past far behind and chase a fresh start.

“I am beyond excited to share brand new music with the world!!! After writing a ton over the past several months, this is just the beginning of a journey towards the release of the next chapter,” shares Wilson. “Getting to release a song to both Country and Christian radio is beyond a dream come true for me. These songs mean so much to me and truly describe the season of life I’ve been in this past year. I hope when people hear these three songs that they’ll feel what I feel. Heart, hope, Jesus, strength, faith and the courage to move forward even if the path ahead is uncharted. Here’s to all that’s next!”

REBEL (The Beginning) track list:

“REBEL” (Anne Wilson, Matthew West, Jeff Pardo)
“Strong” (Anne Wilson, Matthew West, Jeff Pardo)
“Rain In The Rearview” (Anne Wilson, Matthew West, Zach Kale, Jaren Johnston)

Just last week, Wilson celebrated her debut single “My Jesus” earning certified PLATINUM status by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Her momentous week extended to making her debut award show performance at the 15th Annual ACM Honors at the historic Ryman Auditorium. Joining Jordan Davis to perform Song of the Year, “Buy Dirt,” the performance was made in tribute to UMG Nashville’s former Chairman and CEO Mike Dungan.

Wilson will take her new music on the road as she embarks on her first-ever headlining My Jesus Tour with special guest Josh Baldwin. The 20-stop tour kicks off Thursday, Sept. 28 with a sold-out show in Houston, Texas and spans nationwide this fall with stops in major cities including Austin, Atlanta, Charlotte, Indianapolis and Chicago.

Earlier this summer, Wilson released  “Seventh of June,” a deeply personal and heartfelt tribute to her beloved late brother Jacob. She secured yet another Dove Award nomination for her 2022 Christmas project, The Manger, recognized in the category of Christmas/Special Event Album of the Year at the upcoming 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards. The recent Dove recognition adds to her already impressive collection of Dove honors which includes 2022 wins for New Artist of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Recorded song of the Year for “My Jesus.”

Photo Credit: Robby Klein
 



