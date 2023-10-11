Anna Shoemaker Closes the Door and Is 'Not Coming Back' With New Track

Rising indie-pop angel Anna Shoemaker reflects on her transformative trip to Los Angeles on a new introspective track ­“Not Coming Back." This serves as Shoemaker's first release since June's Hey Anna EP.

The meditative release finds our sweet chanteuse driving aimlessly around the City of Angels on a soul-searching journey, with her tears soundtracked by none other than Miley Cyrus!

“I wrote Not Coming Back while I was in LA— I live in New York so when I take the subway I can go on my phone, text, read, do whatever but when you drive in LA, you're forced to be alone with your thoughts,” Shoemaker shares on the track.

“At first it was making me feel insane but then I started to like it. There was a moment where I was like I don't need to go back to my life in New York, I could just stay in LA - I COULD START FRESH! This song is about that…. ultimately, I did go back to NYC but maybe I worked out a few things in the City of Angels from one of my drives down Sunset Blvd.”

After a prosperous summer filled with an EP release and some headline shows of her own, Anna will be supporting Aidan Bissett on his sold-out fall headline tour, which takes flight this Friday, October 13th in San Diego. All dates are listed below and HERE – don't miss your chance to say Hey Anna!

FALL TOUR WITH AIDAN BISSETT 2023

10/13 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room          

10/15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

10/17 - Austin, TX - 3Ten @ ACL Live 

10/18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Cambridge Room

10/20 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

10/21 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl @ Center Stage

10/23 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

10/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry at The Fillmore

10/26 - New York, NY - Racket

10/27 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/29 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

10/31 - Chicago, IL - Shubas

11/3 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

11/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

11/7 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

11/9 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar

11/11 - Portland, OR - Holocene

11/12 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

Photo credit: Erica Snyder



