Anna Krantz Unveils New Single Single 'The Gift'

Singer-songwriter Anna Krantz is kicking off the new year with a soul-stirring single "The Gift". Intrigued by the late comedian Leslie Jordan's philosophy that "happiness is a discipline or a choice," Krantz delves into the themes of discipline, self-discovery, and cultivating joy in her new release. The song's lyrics, starting with the profound phrase "Like a wise man said," reflect Krantz's personal journey, in particular her exploration of happiness as an inside job.

Before his passing, Leslie Jordan had become a shining light in Krantz's social circle. Jordan's struggles with depression and addiction were at the time unknown to Krantz, so his passing sent her on a search to better understand the person he was. On a talk show, Jordan had shared a quote from his book of essays stating "Happiness is a choice. Happiness is a habit. And happiness is something you have to work hard at. It does not just happen.". And this sentiment is what ultimately provided the backdrop and inspiration for Krantz's new track.

"Happiness is a discipline, Like a wise man said / It's a choice that you make, Everyday when you wake, Give thanks for the day ahead / It's yours to create, Anytime you think you've lost your way, Remember this, Happiness is the gift that you give to yourself / So give it to yourself now?" ~ The Gift

In "The Gift", Krantz draws sonic inspiration from Sara Barellis' "Satellite Call", creating a dreamy soul-pop sound reminiscent of Annie Lennox and Hozier. Also channeling influence from Taylor Swift's "Snow on the Beach", "The Gift" delivers a cinematic soundscape that is undeniably larger than life.

Anna Krantz has been a force in the music industry, showcasing her powerful and unique voice from her early days recording in her parents' basement to collaborating with global artists like Ed Sheeran, Mickey Guyton, and Sir Cliff Richard. Her songwriting prowess has earned her recognition, with opportunities to open for musicians like Ed Sheeran, sold-out performances at the famous Joe's Pub in NYC and acclaim from industry icons like James Corden. Krantz's upcoming EP, produced by Tim Ross (Cashy Bear), promises to captivate listeners with its marriage of atmospheric and electronic elements, complemented by her raw and connecting singer-songwriter stamp. Known for writing songs that address important themes while maintaining an infectious quality, Krantz continues to leave a lasting impact on her audience.

Anna Krantz's collaborative spirit has brought her together with esteemed writers and artists such as Maren Morris, Geri Halliwell, Andreya Triana, Roachford, Lucie Silvas, and many more. Her recent collaborations with rising stars Bobbi Arlo, Tolu Makey, and Lydia Ford have garnered attention in Ireland and the U.K. She has threaded herself into the heart of the music industry across the globe; most notably in London, New York City, and Nashville. She currently lives in Dublin with her fiancé and daughter.

Listen to "The Gift" on Spotify here.