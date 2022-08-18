Anitta Releases New Single 'Lobby' With Missy Elliott

Continuing a massive year, history-making Brazilian global pop superstar Anitta serves up a sexy new single entitled "Lobby" with Missy Elliott today.

The "Lobby" video made its broadcast premiere this morning on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards. The track heralds the arrival of the Deluxe Edition of her critically acclaimed new album and Warner Records debut, Versions Of Me, on August 25th.

Anitta initially teased "Lobby" with a clip on TikTok, inciting widespread anticipation from fans worldwide. On the track, a dancefloor-ready disco beat and thumping bassline give way to her instantly infectious chorus, "Kiss me from the roof to the lobby."

Meanwhile, the legendary Missy Elliott pulls up with a classic verse highlighted by quotable double entendre and her inimitable flow. Anitta drummed up excitement with an early Instagram post of her and Missy Elliott where she admitted, "I honesty can't believe what's happening right now."

Earlier this month, she teased Versions of Me (Deluxe Edition) with the sizzling and seductive music video for the single "Gata." In addition to trending on YouTube, it has already gathered over 4.5 million views and counting. Director Giovanni Bianco notably helmed the video.

Making headlines, Anitta garnered her career-first nomination for the MTV VMAs in the category of "Best Latin" for "Envolver." She emerged as "the first Brazilian to be nominated for a solo project in the history of the VMAs." Beyond the nod, she will make her "Envolver" broadcast performance premiere at the August 28th ceremony. Be sure to tune in!

Anitta has exceeded one benchmark after another during this historic year. She not only emerged as "the first female Brazilian solo act to perform at Coachella," but she also earned a Guinness World Record as "the first Latin solo artist to reach #1 on the Spotify Daily Global 100" with "Envolver." The latter also remains "the highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100 by a Brazilian soloist this century."

Beyond nearing 1 billion streams, Versions of Me has incited unanimous critical applause. In a 4-out-of-5 star review, Rolling Stone hailed it as a "Bewitching global dance-floor experience," and Stereogum summed it up best, "Anitta is coming for all of your awards."

With another 4-out-of-5 star rating, NME crowned it "a searingly ambitious affair from a star who knows exactly what she wants," and Billboard proclaimed, "Versions of Me is both retrospective and reflective, where Anitta is nothing but an open book."

Versions of Me has exploded as the ultimate global Latin music experience of 2022, and she's about to unleash its definitive version next week.

In April, Anitta released Versions of Me to praise from the likes of The New York Times, and more. The 15-track album was released in Spanish, English, and Portuguese and holds the record of biggest streaming week for a Brazilian artist on Spotify, with over 40 million streams. Following the album's release, Anitta performed at Coachella where, as Variety proclaimed, she "wowed" the crowd with a 45-minute set that featured a "mind-boggling mixture of genres, emphasizing the Brazilian and Latin music that rose her to stardom."

Watch the new music video here: