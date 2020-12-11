Animal Years Covers 'White Flag' Live at Marathon Music Works

Indie-folk-rock band, Animal Years, has released a live cover of "White Flag," by Joseph, along with a video of them recording the song at Nashville's Marathon Music Works, just this past October. With lead vocalist/guitarist Mike McFadden's signature powerful voice supported by harmonies from Anthony Saladino (bass) and Anthony Spinnato (drums), the stripped-down rendition allows the emotion in the lyrics and performance to truly shine.

2019 was incredibly taxing for Animal Years, having been dropped by their label just after recording new music, and parting ways with their management. In early 2020, McFadden and Saladino moved from NYC to Nashville for a fresh start, and, well, we all know what happened next. Sidelined from the road, with no income, and years of resentments built up between them, they struggled to figure out how to keep the band going. In October, all three were together for the first time in nine months, and things came to a head. Throughout an emotional, exhausting two weeks, they forced themselves to get brutally honest with themselves and each other about who they are and what they want. "We ultimately were able to work through everything and realize how special this band is," they say. "Our last day together, we went to Marathon Music Works and recorded our stripped-down version of 'White Flag' as our way of recommitting ourselves, to each other, and to our fans. Burn the white flag. We're not going anywhere."

"White Flag" follows the recent original single, "Talkin' To You," released in November, and Animal Years will be releasing new music throughout 2021.

