Angela Soffe Releases New Single 'Bloom'

After the success of winning the Great American Songwriting Contest with her previous release, angelic Americana songstress Angela Soffe gifts a romantic piano ballad, Bloom, spotlighting her sweet and souring vocals. Gearing up to release the 9-track record near the end of the year, Angela describes this song as "mature and layered." This song is currently available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Bloom, which premiered exclusively on Americana Highways, was written by Angela and is her most intimate song thus far, diving into relationships and finding the love and happiness that allows a person to bloom. "This song is really about a collective and personal awakening to what matters most - the people in our lives." With heart touching lyrics such as "when I'm with you nothing else matters, a garden fills the room, when I'm with you I remember how to bloom." This beautiful ballad carried by heavenly instrumentation and organic production showcases the utter raw talent Angela brings to the table. Her folk melodies and powerhouse yet sweet vocals enhance the warm and vulnerable lyrics throughout the love song.

Produced by ACM Engineer of the Year nominee Gena Johnson (A Star is Born, Ashley Monroe, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, John Prine, Kacey Musgraves, Lady Gaga), this intimate single highlights soft keys embellishing the immaculate tone of Angela's sultry vocals. The tune also includes musician Zach Casebolt on strings (Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, Carrie Underwood, Lauren Daigle, Reba McEntire, etc).

In the wake of a pandemic, Angela is creating a new record with a new sonic direction and with an all-female team, and this time, in Nashville, TN. When the pandemic settled in, her touring plans were cancelled so she spent the time writing and diving into what her fans were also experiencing and making those stories into songs. The 9 tracks on this upcoming record, which will be released this fall, are a collaboration of anthemic singles with mature themes ranging from childhood loss to celebrating simple love. Bloom is the first release of the project because it informs the rest of the record. "It sets the tone for what these songs are about, thriving amid hardship." The record is an energetic force that immediately draws in anyone that can relate to human emotion.

Visit Angela Soffe at her website and follow along with her on Instagram and Facebook.

About Angela Soffe: Award-winning artist raised in Asia, and now based in Washington state, Angela Soffe is best known for her piercing lyrics and anthemic, yet intimate songwriting. Her songs are morsels of real life wrapped in honest Americana. Describing her sound as "timeless Americana pop," she won the nomination for "Americana Album of the Year" by the Independent Music Awards 2019. Her song, Rocks also won the Great American Songwriting Contest in 2019. Her work and story has been featured on independent films, commercials, and podcasts worldwide. She has also received phenomenal praise throughout the industry with quotes such as "Angela Soffe is likely one of the bravest souls we have encountered on this journey of Women In Music." She has also played at notable venues including Fremont Abbey Arts Center (WA), Tuacahn Center For the Arts (UT), and Teatro Colón (Argentina). With her motivation, fresh demeanor along with her effortlessly long-held notes, Angela exudes confidence and is born for stardom.