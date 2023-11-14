Angela Gheorghiu Releases Album For the Centenary of Puccini's Death, Including the World Premiere of His Song 'Melanconia'

The album will be released on 26 January 2024.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini' Photo 4 Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini'

Angela Gheorghiu Releases Album For the Centenary of Puccini's Death, Including the World Premiere of His Song 'Melanconia'

Angela Gheorghiu, one of the world's greatest opera stars, has recorded a new album to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Puccini's death, due for release on Signum Classics on 26 January 2024. Pre-order here.

The album, recorded with renowned pianist Vincenzo Scalera, features 17 songs composed by Puccini between 1875 and 1919, including the world premiere recording of the recently rediscovered Melanconia.

Gheorghiu is in London to perform a programme of operatic excerpts with the London Philharmonic Orchestra at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on 2 December and the album release coincides with her return to the Royal Opera House where she will reprise the role of Mimì in Puccini's La bohème from 25 January to 11 February 2024.

“This album is my loving homage to Giacomo Puccini to whom I have been so deeply grateful all my life. With Vincenzo Scalera I have had the thrill of recording these 17 songs that Puccini composed between the ages of 16 and 61. Some of them are powerful and have a style that resembles some dramatic arias from his operas, and some of them are sweet and simpler in sentiment.”
Angela Gheorghiu

The recording brings together a collection of little-known songs, including some which Puccini used as inspiration for his popular operas such as Manon Lescaut, La bohème and La rondine. The album – A te, Puccini (To you, Puccini) – is Gheorghiu's tribute to the composer, inspired by his very first song A te, written when he was aged 16.

“Angela's distinctive interpretations of Puccini's music are admired worldwide, and we are delighted to be releasing her new recording of his lesser-known works on Signum Classics," Steve Long, Founder and Director of Signum Classics.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Fybe:Ones UK-rap-centric EP Features Mushkilla, Nuphzed And Don Rattray Photo
Fybe:One's UK-rap-centric EP Features Mushkilla, Nuphzed And Don Rattray

Fybe:One returns with a UK-rap-centric EP featuring Mushkilla, Nuphzed, and Don Rattray. Fybe:One, AKA Greg Haynes, returns with a UK-rap-centric “Refuge” EP. Comprised of 4 tracks, the project features new collaborations with MUSHKILLA, NuphZed, Don Rattray and closes with ”Refuge feat. Breezy Lee”, taken from his “This Is Ours” album.

2
Boutique Record Label Den Of Wax Announces Opening Of Shop Photo
Boutique Record Label Den Of Wax Announces Opening Of Shop

Boutique record label Den of Wax officially launched last month with releases from Olson, Van Cleef, Williams' Unleash the Hoof's Revenge (October 6) and Rid of Me's Access to the Lonely (November 3), in conjunction with Knife Hit Records.

3
Video: RXK Nephew & Harry Fraud Feat Rx Papi Drop RX Instructions Photo
Video: RXK Nephew & Harry Fraud Feat Rx Papi Drop 'RX Instructions'

After connecting (“Not Right Now”) on Valee and Harry Fraud's Virtuoso album, RXK Nephew and Harry Fraud have now announced their own collaborative album, Life After Neph. NXK and Harry released the project's first focus single and video for “RX Instructions,” which also features Rx Papi.

4
JYP Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership With Live Nation Photo
JYP Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership With Live Nation

JYP Entertainment, a global leader in the discovery and development of K-POP artists, signed a multi-year global strategic partnership with Live Nation to produce tours for all artists on JYP’s incredible roster including TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, Xdinary Heroes (XH), NMIXX, as well as their up-and-coming talent.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
'Songs in Musicals' Featured as JEOPARDY! Category Video
'Songs in Musicals' Featured as JEOPARDY! Category
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING