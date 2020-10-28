Andy Mineo Releases New Single 'Always in a Rush'

From the upcoming EP 'Happy Thoughts.'

Atlanta-based artist Andy Mineo released his last single, "Always in a Rush [feat. Mez]" today, from his upcoming EP, Happy Thoughts, out November 18 via Reach Records. The track is accompanied by a continuous shot video directed by Isaac Deitz.



Discussing the track, Mineo offers, "I've always had this nagging feeling that I am not doing enough, which has made me a workaholic. I feel like I am in a race against time to reach all of my goals, dreams, aspirations and I need to justify how I spend every minute to do that. It makes it hard for me to even relax or just enjoy things. Always in a rush is my way of telling that story."



The video for "Always in a Rush" follows Mineo from home to office in one continuous shot by director Deitz. Discussing the concept, Isaac stated, "When I first heard 'Always in a Rush' I related to the struggle of being fully present: thinking about work while at home and rushing through work to get home. Then I got an idea of building a cubicle on a trailer to show Andy busy at work while life is passing him by in the background. Once I found that theme, the ideas on how to convey that started coming in, like speeding up the video, constant movement, being distracted, all done in one long take with no breaks."



Set to inventive, boundary-pushing beatmaking, Happy Thoughts, is the perfect salve for anyone struggling through the many challenges 2020 has brought us all. The record, inspired by a trip to Japan with his Miner League crew prior to the COVID shutdown, beams with positive affirmations and ruminations on the prismatic nature of life.

Happy Thoughts is but the latest mile marker in the Syracuse-born, Mineo's impressive career. After a formative adolescence containing its own highs and lows, he turned to music as his creative outlet and hasn't looked back since, nabbing Gold-certified singles like 2014's "You Can't Stop Me" and sharing the stage with rap luminaries like Logic, John Bellion, and Fetty Wap. He's collaborated with musical kin like !llmind, Phonte, Marc E. Bassy, and Lecrae, and has built a formidable discography, beloved by his passionate fanbase.

This latest release also comes after a series of hardships and triumphs in Mineo's life. After his mother passed away in 2018, he put several projects-including the sequel to his beloved 2014 EP Never Land-on hold and released Work in Progress, a collection of never-before-released rarities, along with a behind-the-scenes podcast of the same name, as he took some time away from the studio to recharge.



Mineo relocated from New York City to Atlanta soon after, deciding to jet to Japan with his Miner League crew as part of their annual creative field trip ritual, exploring new cultures and learning from their philosophies. Discussing, Mineo states, "It's a full-time job as an artist to find inspiration. When you're inspired, cool stuff comes out." And that cool stuff is captured on the seven tracks of Happy Thoughts, which finds Mineo expanding his sonic horizons more than ever before.

Photo Credit: Matthew Warren

