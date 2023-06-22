Andy Grammer to Tour with Armed Forces Entertainment

He will be covering three tours from Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Jun. 22, 2023

Singer and songwriter Andy Grammer will be touring military bases with Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) as part of their summer concert series, Heat Wave.

He will be covering three tours from Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Several of Grammer’s songs have been charted on Billboard’s charts, and the music video for his song “Keep Your Head Up” won an MTV award for Most Innovative Video. He is known for his upbeat, soulful pop songs and his inspirational lyrics.

Despite having a father in the music business, Grammer’s career had humble beginnings. After writing his first song at the age of nine, he formed a band called Out of the Blue, who competed in a Battle of the Bands show. From there, he slowly built his musical career singing on street corners and in small venues, gaining enough recognition to be signed by S-Curve Records, where he released his first, self-titled album. From there, Grammer was named a 2011 Billboard Artist to Watch, and started working with notable producers in the music industry who helped further his career.

While he is known for uplifting pop hits, Grammer says that he isn’t “pink and fluffy,” adding: “I’m just trying to track down the truth… My favorite thing is to pop up above everybody and write from a bird’s eye view. It may be about a good relationship, it may be what we’re doing on this planet here. I like to be far enough away to see the whole scope of what’s occurring.”

Grammer cites many popular artists as his musical inspiration, including Lauryn Hill, Jack Johnson, Coldplay, Common, and John Mayer. About his musical style, Grammer says, “For me, it’s always been about a mix of hip-hop, acoustic singer/songwriters and piano rock… I pull all those together. Each song may lean more heavily on one than the other, but they all have all three pieces.”

The tour is presented by AFE. Since 1951, AFE has been providing the best performances for U.S. troops and their families stationed overseas, and they are committed to boosting the morale and well-being of service members through world-class live events and performances.



