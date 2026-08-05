Andy Grammer to Release BIG STUPID HEART Album, Tour to Launch July 25

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Andy Grammer has announced BIG STUPID HEART, his sixth studio album, set for release October 16 via S-Curve Records and Hollywood Records. The 13-track collection is described as a poppy, sincere meditation on staying open-hearted, featuring the previously released songs Best Hearts and Big Stupid Heart. Grammer's Big Stupid Heart summer headline tour is set to kick off July 25. Alongside the album news, new music and videos have also surfaced this week from Freya Skye and Dwayne Johnson.

Multi-platinum, Emmy Award-winning artist, podcaster and critically acclaimed songwriter Andy Grammer recently announced his sixth studio album, Big Stupid Heart, out October 16th via S-Curve Records/Hollywood Records. The 13-track collection is a poppy, joyful and deeply sincere defense of optimism, exploring what it means to remain open-hearted in a world that can make closing yourself off feel like the easier choice.

From busking on the boardwalk in Santa Monica to belting songs in stadiums, Grammer has always kept his head up. On Big Stupid Heart, however, the optimism that has long defined his music carries a new emotional weight. Studded with cello, choral vocals and soaring pop hooks, the album finds Grammer choosing sweetness, sincerity and love not out of naïveté, but as an act of resilience.

On the news of the upcoming new album Grammer noted: 'I wanted to make a record that feels like permission to care deeply again. Big Stupid Heart celebrates the kind of people who refuse to let heartbreak make them cynical. Honestly this is a daily battle for me, it's my anti cynicism battle cry.'

Grammer said the album is meant to serve as permission to care deeply in a cynical world, calling it his anti-cynicism battle cry. The record follows the artist's history of blending pop hooks with messages of resilience, and arrives alongside touring plans that will bring the new material to audiences beginning this summer.

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