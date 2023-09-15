Andy Grammer & Pentatonix Team Up on New Single 'Expensive'

Emmy Award winner and acclaimed multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer unveils an uplifting and upbeat new single entitled “Expensive” [feat. Pentatonix] today via Giant Soul/S-Curve/Hollywood Records.

It marks the first official collaboration between longtime friends Andy Grammer and 3x GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum a cappella phenomenon Pentatonix. He just recently spoke at the group’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony—and yet, little did the world know, this anthem was on the way!

Between the “cha-ching” sound of a cash register, finger-snaps, and neon synths, the track showcases some of Grammer’s most dynamic vocals as he locks into a hypnotic harmony with the quintet. It all culminates on the chantable chorus, “You make me feel…Ex-pensive, oh when you pay me attention.”

Up next, Grammer will hit the road on a massive North American tour. It kicks off on “Global Mental Health Day” on October 10 in Burlington, VT at The Flynn, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on November 4 in Ivins, UT at Tuacahn Amphitheatre. The tour will benefit partners such as To Write Love On Her Arms and Feeding America. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Additionally, to raise awareness during Suicide Prevention month, Andy has partnered with Propeller and To Write Love On Her Arms for their annual campaign which raises money strictly for TWLOHA’s Treatment + Recovery Scholarship Program and Find Help Tool. Fans can win a special VIP tour experience by entering HERE.

Be on the lookout for more to come.

Grammer’s passions not only lie in his music, but also in his philanthropic work. This is paramount to who he is as a person, and it is greatly reflected in his artistry. He was recently recognized by Claire’s Place Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Support (‘Clarity Impact Award’) and by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (‘Defender of Potential’ Award) for the incredible impact his work and generosity have made in the world.

He is an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken at high-profile events including Mental Health America’s 2022 Annual Conference as the keynote speaker as well as the Indianapolis Colts’ “Beyond the Sidelines” benefitting Kicking the Stigma. Additional organizations he’s worked with include Feeding America, The V Foundation, Carousel of Hope and many more.

Inspiring fans around the world, Grammer has over 3B global streams under his belt and a social media footprint of over 4M followers. His new album is due later this year. For tour dates and more, visit AndyGrammer.com.

About Andy Grammer:

Multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer continues to energize, empower, and bring together audiences around the world with his uplifting and honest pop anthems. His observations and affirmations pick people back up when they need it, affirm their potential, and encourage them to keep going. Grammer was even named the #1 "Happy" Streaming artist globally. Inspiring fans around the world, he has over 3B global streams under his belt and a social media footprint of over 4M followers.

His catalog consists of numerous hits, including the quadruple-platinum single “Honey, I’m Good;” the platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” “Fresh Eyes,” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah);” the gold single “I Found You;” and the gold albums Andy Grammer (2011) and Magazines Or Novels (2014). He has generated billions of streams and lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart. When “Don’t Give Up On Me” became the soundtrack for ESPN’s 13th annual V Week for Cancer Research, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award.

ANDY GRAMMER TOUR DATES

October 10, 2023 – Burlington, VT / The Flynn

October 11, 2023 – Huntington, NY / The Paramount

October 13, 2023 – Charles Town, WV / The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

October 14, 2023 – Bensalem, PA / Parx Casino - Xcite Center

October 15, 2023 – Mashantucket, CT / Foxwoods Resort Casino

October 18, 2023 – Albany, NY / The Egg

October 20, 2023 – Detroit, MI / Saint Andrew's Hall

October 21, 2023 – Waukegan, IL / The Genesee Theatre

October 22, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI / The Pabst Theater

October 25, 2023 – Missoula, MT / The Wilma

October 27, 2023 – Lewiston, ID / Clearwater River Casino Event Center

October 28, 2023 – Snoqualmie, WA / Snoqualmie Ballroom

October 29, 2023 – Seattle, WA / The Showbox

October 30, 2023 – Portland, OR / Crystal Ballroom

November 1 – Santa Rosa, CA / Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

November 2, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA / The Theatre at Ace Hotel DTLA

November 3, 2023 – Henderson, NV / Green Valley Ranch - Grand Events Center

November 4 – Ivins, UT / Tuacahn Amphitheatre

About Pentatonix:

As one of the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix reimagine, reinvigorate, and redefine a cappella. Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet—Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee—have reached unprecedented heights, toppling charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from The White House and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl.

Their catalog boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200, namely the gold-certified Pentatonix [2015] and platinum-certified A Pentatonix Christmas [2016]. Internationally, these albums performed equally as well with five albums being certified gold, platinum, or double platinum in Canada and ranking in the Top 40 albums six times in New Zealand.

Their single, “Hallelujah” also achieved international success as a platinum-certified single in Canada and gold-certified in Germany and Switzerland. They notably made history as “the first a cappella act to win ‘Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella’ at the GRAMMY® Awards” in 2015 and 2016.

A year later, they earned another GRAMMY® Award in the category “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song “Jolene.” Along the way, the collective also graced the stage of The Kennedy Center Honors for Tom Hanks, covering “That Thing You Do” as President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama watched from the crowd. Plus, they have collaborated with Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and Lindsey Stirling, to name a few.

Beyond standout awards show and late-night television appearances, Pentatonix leapt onto the big screen with a cameo in the blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2. Not to mention, they have supported organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Do it for the Love Foundation, and more. Following 2021’s Evergreen, which tallied over 100 million streams and earned the group a Grammy nomination for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album,” Pentatonix launched one of their biggest tours to date, Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour.

In 2023, the group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Pentatonix’s album, “Holidays Around the World,” was released on October 28, 2022 and marked the group’s ninth Top 10 entry on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums Chart. The group closed out 2022 with the completion of their largest U.S. arena tour to date.

Most recently, Pentatonix announced details for their highly anticipated 2023 North American Christmas tour, Pentatonix The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year. The tour kicks off on November 14th in Greater Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena, rolls through major markets coast to coast, and concludes on December 21st in Austin, TX at Moody Center. The band is also set to unveil a new holiday greatest hits album, The Greatest Christmas Hits (RCA), this fall.