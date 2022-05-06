Andy Grammer Collaborates With r3hab for New Single 'Saved My Life'

Acclaimed multi-platinum pop singer and songwriter Andy Grammer has reunited with R3HAB for their fourth collaboration together on the heartfelt new single, "Saved My Life," available everywhere today via Giant Soul/S-Curve/Hollywood Records.

Andy introduced the song to fans during the first leg of his The Art of Joy Tour, where he dedicated it to his Godmother, Leigh, who has been by his side since his mother passed away when Andy was only 25. TikTok also featured the track in their "Early Song Preview" campaign, which generated over 7 million views in less than a week.

"I wrote this song about my godmother Leigh who really showed up for me to all the big and small life things after my mother passed away when I was 25," said Andy. "It's been amazing seeing people connect to the song so I wanted to give tribute to people who have shown up in the lives of my fans as well in the video."

Andy, who is known for empowering and uplifting audiences across the world with his chart-topping radio hits and recently emerged as the No. 1 "Happy Pop" Streaming Artist globally, will be a keynote speaker at Mental Health America's 2022 Annual Conference Forward Together: Recovery, Healing, Hope. He will take the main stage on June 9 to discuss his own mental health journey, which added a new lawyer to the deep connection he has with his fans and inspired his latest releases "Lease On Life," "Damn It Feels Good To Be Me," "Love Myself" and "Joy."

He also partnered with IDONTMIND, whose mission is to inspire open conversations about mental health and provide resources, education, and encouragement for anyone who needs it, on a T-shirt design using lyrics from "Love Myself" in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. 100% of the proceeds will go towards their campaign with Mental Health America.

Andy can also be seen on the road during the second leg of his The Art of Joy Tour, which kicks off Tuesday, May 31 at Paramount Theatre in Austin with stops in Dallas, Nashville, Cincinnati, Atlanta and more, as well as The Wrong Party Tour with Fitz and The Tantrums, which begins Friday, July 29 at Key West Amphitheater in Key West, FL with stops in Orlando, Tampa, New York, Boston, Los Angeles and more.

Multi-platinum pop artist and songwriter Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize, and empower audiences with stomping stadium-size pop anthems meant to be shared at full volume. His observations and affirmations pick you back up when you need it, affirm your potential, and encourage you to keep going.

His catalog consists of numerous bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum "Honey, I'm Good," platinum singles "Keep Your Head Up," "Fine By Me," "Don't Give Up On Me," "Fresh Eyes," "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)," gold single "I Found You," and the gold albums Andy Grammer and Magazines Or Novels. He has quietly generated billions of streams and lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart.

When "Don't Give Up On Me" soundtracked ESPN's 13th Annual V Week for Cancer Reach, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award. Beyond selling out shows on multiple continents, he has electrified dozens of television shows, including The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Good Morning America, American Idol, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Late Show with James Corden in addition to appearing as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

Most recently, his 2019 offering, Naïve, arrived to widespread critical acclaim. Parade attested, "Each song on the album magically pinpoints its emotional target with brilliant composition and performance," and People hailed it as "touching." Once again, he makes a connection on his 2022 fifth full-length album led by singles "Lease On Life," "Damn It Feels Good To Be Me," "Love Myself," "Joy" and "Saved My Life."

Watch the new music video here:

The Art of Joy Tour Dates

Tues, May 31 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

Wed, June 1 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

Sat, June 4 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

Sun, June 5 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center

Mon, June 6 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

Fri, June 10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

Sat, June 11 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Mon, June 13 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theater

Tues, June 14 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall

Wed, June 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre

Fri, June 17 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theater

Sat, June 18 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park

Sun, June 19 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount Theater

Tues, June 21 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Wed, June 22 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

Thurs, June 23 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

Sat, June 25 - Fort Benning, GA - Independence Day Celebration

Sun, Aug 28 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

The Wrong Party Tour Dates with Fitz and The Tantrums

Fri, July 29 - Key West, FL - Key West Amphitheater

Sat, July 30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

Sun, July 31 - Tampa FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Tue, August 2 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre*

Wed, August 3 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

Thu, August 4 - New York, NY - Summerstage in Central Park*

Sat, August 6 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion*

Tue, August 9 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Stage

Thu, August 11 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts

Thu, August 12 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park

Sat, August 13 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

Sun, August 14 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Wed, August 17 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Thu, August 18 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

Sat, August 20 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center - Amphitheater

Sun, August 21 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Mon, August 22 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

Tue, August 23 - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge

Thu, August 25 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery*

Fri, August 26 - Rohnert Park, CA - Green Music Center*

Sat, August 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*

* support from Breland