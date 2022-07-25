Andy Clockwise Returns To Form with New Single 'Gonna Get It (Just What We Deserve)'

Andy Clockwise has delivered a Psychedelic Punk-Disco Odyssey into the current state of affairs, with signature Clockwise enigmatic storytelling for fans of Talking Heads, Malcolm Mclaren, ESG, LCD Soundsystem Feat. a host of secret Indie Collaborators.

Andy Clockwise has returned with his first single of 2022 "Gonna Get It, (Just What We Deserve" which debuted at Northern Transmissions and is available now on all streaming platforms. The song tells us a story about the consequences of modern boredom and existential dread but does so with influences of opera, disco, new wave & post punk to deliver a melancholic, but danceable Indie Opus. Equal parts CHIC and Punk Poetry.

If this single is anything to go by, Andy's 4 volume record War Stories could be looking like Andy's most pivotal release to date. From the hints we have received and music we have heard so far, Andy seems to have mined what makes popular music so great whilst still remaining recklessly creative, free, and deep. Is this not the sound we have been missing for Indie music for a while? Ambitious music? Thrilling, but not pretentious? Sound good?

In the lead-up to this single we have released "On The Waterfront," a Peter Gabriel Roxy Music-style lament for times passed -- "Money Power Sex & Fame," hailed by Buzzbands LA as "an '80s dance-floor banger that covers better than half of the seven deadly sins" -- and the title track "War Stories," which was described by Grimy Goods as "Splitting the difference between the massive sonics of 80s electro-ballads and the expansive storytelling of rock and roll, Andy Clockwise makes an ambitious attempt to tackle the sheer breadth of life -and boy, does he nail it..... LCD Soundsystem meets Springsteen collision of sound and style, aided by the thrilling energy of Clockwise's anthemic crooning and riveting electronica."

Clockwise has not only found his voice, he has found his sound. A down-to-earth pastiche of new wave, classic Bowie style pop, and heart-wrenching poetry of Leonard Cohen & Nick Cave. Although touching on classic references Andy Clockwise is unabashedly original, with a sound and vision years in the making and a message all his own. This is an artist at that moment in his career that people talk about in the annals of Rock & Roll & Indie folklore.

"I hate talking about about music these days it all seems like buzz words "engagement" and "personal brands". Cry while ya dancing I say. To me its becoming evident that life is how well you suck, so if you can suck pretty good or in a fantastic way or at least spend a lot of time trying something then maybe you are in with a chance? This is me sucking at indie disco with opera , so that maybe one day with a bit of luck i can write something as good as bizarre love triangle or the flower duet" - says clockwise

War Stories is a several-volume odyssey about the battles that we put ourselves through. Real and unreal. Written, produced, and all instruments played by Clockwise himself, this is an odyssey, spanning 36 tracks. Created in his Hollywood Hills studio and Boulevard Recording (Pink Floyd/Fleetwood Mac) in LA, as well as during stints in London and Sydney, it features work by Omar Yakar (War On Drugs), Drew Erickson (Tim Heidecker, Roger Waters), JT Thomas (Captain Beefheart), Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Kurt Vile), and Jade Macrae. War Stories will be released this year on Exhibition Records. This will be accompanied by the re-release of Andy's extensive catalog to streaming services & Vinyl.

Listen to the new single here: