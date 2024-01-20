Andrew Polec to Hold LA Debut Concert Next Week

Andrew Polec, international rocker and spiritual successor of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman, is playing his LA Debut show at The Hotel Cafe Thursday January 25th 2024. Having led the award-winning Steinman show Bat Out Of Hell, Polec has toured all over the world belting out hits like “I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)” and “It's All Coming Back to Me Now”. Polec has garnered praise in London as well as New York City, winning awards from the London Evening Standard Award to the New York Times' Critic's Pick.

The rocker recently released his debut EP of original tunes called Disillusioned Funk in September 2023. It was met with high praise - “the songs combine yacht rock with Meat-Loaf-Steinman-frenetic-energy. They sound like they're forcing the yacht to run ashore and explode in a fiery brilliance!”

Polec will be playing with an all-star band led by David Lamoureux. His set will consist of original tunes, Meat Loaf / Steinman favorites, and some exciting unreleased material.

Andrew will be sharing the stage with his friend John Noble Barrack. Both Andrew and John have sold out shows in NYC and are looking forward to a packed house at The Hotel Cafe Second Stage.