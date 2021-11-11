Andrew Joslyn Joins Yolanda Adams on Recording Academy National Advocacy Committee

Today, the Recording Academy® announced that composer, orchestrator, violinist, and award-winning musical polymath Andrew Joslyn will join four-time GRAMMY®-winning artist Yolanda Adams as Co-Chair of the Academy's National Advocacy Committee. Additionally, independent music industry veteran and Chair of the Academy's Board of Trustees Tammy Hurt and GRAMMY-nominated artist, songwriter and producer Rico Love will join the Committee.

Serving as the voice for all music creators alongside the Academy's Advocacy team in Washington, D.C., the committee is comprised of leading performers, producers, songwriters, and studio engineers, and works to determine specific policy positions of the Recording Academy and advance the interests of all music creators.

Advocacy Committee members include founding member and Chair of the Songwriters & Composers Wing™, multi-platinum songwriter and producer Evan Bogart; GRAMMY-winning composer, producer and singer Claudia Brant; and 2021 NEA Jazz Master and three-time GRAMMY-winning drummer, composer, producer, and educator Terri Lyne Carrington. CEO of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason jr. will serve as an ex officio member.

"The breadth of experience brought to the Recording Academy's National Advocacy Committee by Andrew Joslyn will be an invaluable asset alongside the exceptional Yolanda Adams as we strive for economic fairness for all creators," said Mason. "Every creator that contributes to the music recording process is facing their own unique set of challenges, and we look forward to continuing the success of the past year in producing meaningful change and advancement of key priorities."

Joslyn is an avid music advocate who brings a prolific resume to the committee. His passion for collaboration has led him to work with a remarkably diverse group of world-class artists, touring the world, performing, co-writing, and arranging music on over 400 songs throughout his career.

The Advocacy Committee will continue its work toward economic fairness and recovery for all music creators, building on the success of the past year and recent Behind The Record™ Advocacy meetings, during which hundreds of creators across the country advocated virtually to their representatives in support of key priorities, including pending legislation: The Help Independent Tracks Succeed (HITS) Act, which allows an individual to fully expense for tax purposes the cost of new studio recordings on their taxes, up to $150,000, within the same year of production; The American Music Fairness Act (AMFA), which enables artists and producers to finally collect royalties when their music is broadcast on AM/FM radio, while establishing key protections for local and public broadcasters.