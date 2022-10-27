Andrew Farriss Breaks Into Billboard Top 40 With 'You Are My Rock'

Andrew Farriss, best known as a co-founder and the creative force (songwriter, keyboardist/guitarist, and backing vocalist) for the multi-award-winning iconic band, INXS (who generated 80 MILLION in album sales, 10 Australian Top 10 Singles, 7 U.S. Top 10 Singles, 3 Grammy nominations, a BRIT Award for Best International Group, 5 MTV Music Video Awards, 7 ARIA Awards and elevation into the ARIA Hall of Fame), broke into the Billboard Country Indicator Top 40 chart (week ending 10/17) with his uptempo single "You Are My Rock" from his self-titled debut album (Broken Bow Records/BMG).

He shares neighboring position with such artists as Ty Hernton, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Zach Bryan, Wade Bowen, Dillon Carmichael, and Miranda Lambert. Farriss also appears at #5 on CDX's 'Surging & Emerging' chart (10/26), alongside Casey Donahew, Carrie Underwood, and more.

After decades of producing and writing songs for others, Farriss has now embarked on a solo career. A credit to his remarkable versatility, his self-titled debut album is stunningly Americana and features a collection of eclectic songs with a unique blend of rhythm, roots, and country influences.

His first offering from the project "Come Midnight" was released in 2019 and topped the country charts on radio stations all over Australia. His follow-up single "Good Momma Bad" was released at the Tamworth Country Music Festival in 2020. In 2022, Andrew introduced the project in the U.S.

When it came to penning the tracks for the album, Farriss had looked within and through personal experience, writing a collection of songs that bring to life stories of outlaws, freedom, cowboys, love, and paints vivid imagery of gun-slinging bandits, Australian history, and international cultural spirituality. With no INXS touring plans in the immediate future, and an abundance of original material in his songbook, Andrew launched a solo career that takes aim at country and Americana; and this is only the beginning.

"I love writing songs and telling stories that hopefully resonate with people," says Farriss. "I have not followed any trends or formulas creating these songs. What I have written and recorded is different. I like different, different is good."

For 40 years, Andrew Farriss has performed music all over the globe and has written for and produced numerous other acts, including Yothu Yindi, Tom Jones, Alisan Porter, Tania Kernaghan, and Jenny Morris (he was named "Producer of the Year" at the ARIA Music Awards for his work on Jenny Morris' album Shiver, which went triple platinum). Farriss was inducted into the Australian Songwriter Hall of Fame in 2016.

Farriss is also a credited writer of Dua Lipa's 2020 smash hit, "Break My Heart," which reached the top ten on the charts in 21 countries (it peaked at #6 on the UK Singles chart, and hit #1 in Israel), and certified platinum in 10 countries (including the UK), double-diamond in Brazil, and double-platinum in Australia. The single was streamed over 1 billion times worldwide and was awarded "Song of the Year" at the People's Choice Awards and "Song of the Summer" at the MTV Video Music Awards.

In his personal life, Andrew has owned a farm in the Tamworth area for over 28 years where he and his wife Marlina are based. He has 3 grown children, Grace, Josephine, and Matthew.

Watch the music video here: