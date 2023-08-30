Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'Just Like You'd Want Me To'

Their new album will be out September 29th via Peter Doherty’s label Strap Originals.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

Andrew Cushin has released his new single “Just Like You’d Want Me To,” the latest single from his highly anticipated debut album Waiting For The Rain, out September 29th via Peter Doherty’s label Strap Originals.

Through the track, Andrew brings a fiery tenacity as he weaves a message of personal strength over the acoustic-lined production. The accompanying music video was filmed during Andrew’s recently completed sold-out arena tour across North America supporting Louis Tomlinson and spotlights his bright personality on and off the stage.

On the track, Andrew shares, “It’s a song about resilience, hope and inner belief, standing tall and knowing that better days are gonna come. ‘We’ll do no wrong if you keep singing along’ is one of my favourite lines from the entire record. It means to me that by the power of music, everything will be okay.”

The new single follows the recent announcement that Louis Tomlinson and Peter Doherty — who have bonded over their mutual admiration for Andrew — have joined forces with their respective record labels to release Waiting For The Rain.

The 12-track LP features “Just Like You’d Want Me To” along with previous releases including the heartrending “4.5%” that provides an ultimately uplifting portrayal of the everyday reality of living with addiction and live fan-favorite, and pean to his hometown of Newcastle, “Wor Flags” which speaks to enjoying the now and the moments you’re experiencing.

Elsewhere on the album is the optimistic “Dream For A Moment,” stirring-acoustic track “It’s Coming Round Again,” and piano ballad “You’ll Be Free.” Produced by Dave Eringa (Manic Street Preachers) and recorded at Rockfield Studios and The Libertines’ Albion Rooms, Waiting For The Rain will be released on vinyl in multiple limited edition color variations, CD, and digital download and is available for preorder here. 

Recently completing his first ever US tour and headlining show in New York City, Andrew is about to embark on an arena tour across Europe, continuing to support Louis on his Faith In The Future tour through September 20th, bringing his electrifying live set to audiences across the globe. He will then head out on his biggest headliner to date in support of the new album which will kick off on October 12th. Full routing below. For more information, please visit here.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter is Newcastle’s fastest rising star. His songs, delivered in a gorgeous baritone that sounds way beyond his years, are full of his experiences growing up, his lust for life, his grief at the loss of loved ones, his hopes and fears, his love and his stoicism.

Since stepping into the music scene in 2020, Andrew has signed with Peter Doherty’s Strap Originals label, released his debut EP You Don’t Belong, garnered over 4 million streams, recorded with Noel Gallagher who produced and played on his single “Where’s My Family Gone," performed at Newcastle’s St. James’ Park during the rugby Super League’s Magic Weekend, and has been featured on the NBA 2K23 soundtrack with his track “Yeah Yeah Yeah.”




