Andrew Cushin Releases Latest Single 'Wor Flags'

Newcastle native Andrew Cushin has released his new single “Wor Flags” via Peter Doherty’s label Strap Originals. The latest offering from his highly anticipated debut album Waiting For The Rain, out September 29th, the single is a live-fan favorite and a paean to Andrew’s hometown. “

Wor Flags” is in reference to the fan-funded group of the same name who create flag displays at St. James’ Park as a way to unite Newcastle United Football Club’s supporters. Through the track’s uplifting soundscape of driving acoustic guitars and a jubilant refrain of "la la la's," Andrew speaks to finding yourself surrounded by the people you care for and truly living in the moment.

On the track, Andrew shares, “‘Wor Flags’ is a song about escapism, whether it be going to a sports event, playing music or just socialising with your friends. It’s a song about taking your mind off of everyday troubles and enjoying the now.”

Recently completing a sold-out arena tour across North America supporting Louis Tomlinson on his Faith In The Future tour, in addition to headlining his first US show in New York City, Andrew has won a legion of new fans and critical acclaim in the process.

Continuing to bring his electrifying live set to audiences around the globe, he is now gearing up to join the European leg of the tour which kicks off on August 29th in Hamburg before heading out on his biggest headlining tour to date.

Additionally, Louis Tomlinson and Peter Doherty — who have bonded over their mutual admiration for Andrew — have joined forces with their respective record labels to release Waiting For The Rain. “Here at Strap Originals we always put the artist first and it's amazing that Louis Tomilinson and 78 Productions are offering their support to the uber-talented Andrew Cushin,” says Peter.

Louis shares, "As somebody who has been interested in up and coming acts, working with Andrew was a no brainer. With his incredible voice partnered with his honesty in lyric I’m really excited to work alongside Peter and the Strap Originals team to help Andrew reach as many people as possible.”

Andrew adds, “It’s amazing to have someone as established as Louis fighting in my corner. It’s been a pleasure getting to know him on and off the stage and I’m learning a great deal from him and his team. I’m looking forward to what I know will be an enjoyable and hugely beneficial collaboration together,”

2023 Tour Dates

August 13 - Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard^

August 18 - Sedgefield, UK @ Hardwick Festival

August 19 - Lido di Camaiore, IT @ Away From Home Festival

October 12 - Carlisle, UK @ Brickyard

October 13 - Belfast, UK @ Voodoo

October 14 - Dublin, IE @ Academy 2

October 16 - Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy2

October 17 - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy2

October 18 - London, UK @ Scala

October 19 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

October 21 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute2

October 22 - Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms

October 24 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

October 25 - Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms

October 26 - Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy2

October 28 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

October 29 - Leeds, UK @ Wardrobe

October 31 - Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy2

November 1 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes

November 2 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

November 4 - Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall

December 16 - Newcastle, UK @ O2 City Hall