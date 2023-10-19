Andrea, Matteo & Virginia Bocelli Announce Deluxe Edition of 'Together a Family Christmas'

A Family Christmas – the Bocelli Family’s first album together – was the best-selling new Christmas album of 2022 in the U.S.

This year, internationally renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli teams up with his 26-year-old son Matteo Bocelli and his 11-year-old daughter Virginia Bocelli to unveil four brand new holiday recordings plus six bonus tracks on A Family Christmas (Deluxe Edition), scheduled for release on November 10 via Decca / Capitol Records.

“Let It Snow,” the first single, was released today along with the official video, which features Andrea and Virginia performing the beloved holiday song. Listen / Watch here.

A Family Christmas (Deluxe Edition) also features the newly recorded songs “Silver Bells,” “E' Natale!” and “Winter Wonderland.” The six bonus tracks include “Do You Hear What I Hear,” which the Bocelli Family recorded with one of the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix, the iconic “Feliz Navidad (with The Simpsons),” taken from the Disney+ short “The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in ‘Feliz Navidad,’” and an exclusive new version of the enchanting “The Greatest Gift,” a song that Andrea wrote with composer and multi-GRAMMY® and Academy Award® nominee Stephan Moccio (Celine Dion, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Barbra Streisand), Amy Wadge and Jonas Myrin. Moccio also produced the album and contributed new arrangements. See below for the full tracklisting.

For Andrea Bocelli, the most celebrated classical singer in modern history, the chance to work with Matteo and Virginia on this album has been a source of great joy. He explains, “In this album, I rediscover the values that give meaning and strength to my life. Being able to celebrate Holy Christmas singing with my children is a great blessing. Sharing this enriched content is our way of renewing our good wishes to you and symbolically embracing the larger family, of which we are all a part.”

The album captures the Bocelli festive spirit in full flow, with new renditions of traditional carols arranged for all three voices. Each of the three Bocelli performers gets a chance to shine on the album with solo tracks, duets and trios.

A Family Christmas marked the first appearance of 11-year-old Virginia Bocelli on an album. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Matteo Bocelli is enjoying the beginning of his own successful solo recording career with the release of his debut album Matteo, out via Capital Records, and his first worldwide headline tour. He entered the limelight in 2018 after duetting with his father on the hit song “Fall On Me” from Andrea’s best-selling album, Sì, which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. and U.K. charts. Views of the accompanying video, which features images of father and son through the years, have now surpassed 100 million (watch here).

Andrea’s emotive and instantly recognizable voice has earned him millions of fans around the world. In April 2020, he broke records with his emotionally charged Music for Hope performance from the historic Duomo cathedral in Milan.

His unforgettable Easter performance ranks amongst the biggest musical live streams of all-time and the largest simultaneous audience for a classical live stream in YouTube history. A combination of these three incredible talents, A Family Christmas (Deluxe Edition) is an early gift from the Bocelli Family. Pre-order in CD and black standard vinyl formats HERE.

A Family Christmas - Tracklisting

1. Do You Hear What I Hear?

2. Away in a Manger

3. Feliz Navidad

4. The First Noel

5. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

6. Over the Rainbow

7. Buon Natale

8. Joy To The World

9. The Greatest Gift

10. When Christmas Comes to Town

11. Happy Xmas (War is Over)

12. Il Giorno Piu Speciale

13. I'll Be Home For Christmas

BONUS TRACKS

14. Let It Snow*

15. Silver Bells*

16. Winter Wonderland*

17. E’ Natale!*

18. Hallelujah…

19. Do You Hear What I Hear (with Pentatonix)

20. Feliz Navidad (with The Simpsons)

21. The Greatest Gift (Family Mix)

22. Cantique De Noel (Duet Version)

* Newly recorded tracks

Andrea Bocelli – U.S. Tour Dates

11/29 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

11/30 Dallas, TX - AAC

12/2 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum Arena *With the Louisville Orchestra

12/6 Boston, MA - TD Garden

12/7 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

12/9 Hartford, CT - XL Center

12/10 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena *With the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

12/13 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

12/14 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

12/16 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

12/17 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Matteo Bocelli – U.S. Tour Dates

11/22 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Lillian S. Wells Hall at the Parker

11/25 Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center

11/26 Wickenburg, AZ - Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts

11/28 Mesa, AZ - - Mesa Arts Center

11/29 San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

12/1 Thousand Oaks, CA - Bank of America Performing Arts Center

12/4 Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre

12/5 Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center

12/8 St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

12/12 Boston, MA - Chevalier Theatre

12/13 Huntington, NY - The Paramount

12/15 Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods

12/16 Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Photo Credit: Giovanni De Sandre