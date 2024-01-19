Andra Day Returns With Sultry Slow-Burning Single 'Where Do We Go'

Multi-platinum soul singer, Grammy winner, and Academy Award nominee Andra Day makes a triumphant return with the spine-tingling new single “Where Do We Go.” Dreamy and captivating, the slow-burning R&B love song perfectly captures the artist's powerful vocals and soulful delivery. It introduces Day's long-awaited third album Cassandra, which will arrive this spring.

“But where do we go?" she muses amidst bluesy guitar and sleepy bass. "Just passing through your neighborhood" Later, the R&B hitmaker adds: “I see love inside your brown eyes, listening to new sky. Is everything an absolute, babe? Do we absolutely have to say goodbye? You're all I want.” Confident and measured, the emotional track finds Day at the peak of her powers, delivering a soul standard for the ages.

2024 promises to be another blockbuster year for Day with new music, new movies, and an upcoming appearance at Super Bowl LVIII, where she will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." It comes on the heels of her recent Golden Globe appearance alongside Jon Batiste and a performance at the Formula 1 Opening Ceremony — just one of the truly unique stages Day has graced, also including the U.S. Open, the National DNC, the Kennedy Center Honors, the Grammy Awards and many more.

“Where Do We Go” is the first new music from Day since the release of the soundtrack to The United States vs. Billie Holiday in 2021. She was nominated for the Best Actress Academy Award for the role and received two Golden Globe awards and a Grammy award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. Fans can expect a full LP on the horizon as she turns her attention to her forthcoming album Cassandra, her most personal body of work to date.

Throughout her career, Andra Day has crafted music imbued with purpose and poise. Now, with “Where Do We Go,” she once again delivers a timeless anthem that exudes talent and true star power.

ABOUT ANDRA DAY:

GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter, activist, and acclaimed actress Andra Day has been bearing her heart on the world's stage for years. She was initially best known for her 2016 GRAMMY- nominated behemoth, “Rise Up,” which amassed over 1 billion streams and an RIAA triple-platinum certification. And she's performed alongside everyone from Stevie Wonder and the Obamas to Nick Jonas and Alicia Keys.

In 2021, her feature-acting debut in the Lee Daniels-directed biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday (in which she starred as Holiday herself), earned her a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama and a nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars. She also won a Grammy Award for Best Soundtrack Visual Media and a BET Award for Best Actress. Since the film, she hasn't slowed down, making appearances at The Golden Globes, The View, The Tonight Show, and The Daily Show, among others.

What's more, Andra continues to support causes close to her heart, and has worked with GiveDirectly, Public Counsel, and the Biden/Harris administration to name a few. Her upcoming studio album Cassandra is a soulful and timeless body of work that captures the artist's essence and inimitable vocals.

﻿Credit - Myriam Santos