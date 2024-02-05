Andra Day Bares All on New Single 'Probably'

"Probably" continues to build anticipation for her long-awaited third album Cassandra, which will arrive this spring.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Multi-platinum chanteuse, Grammy winner, and Academy Award nominee Andra Day gets brutally honest on new single “Probably.” This morning Zane Lowe exclusively premiered the single on Apple Music. "Probably" continues to build anticipation for her long-awaited third album Cassandra, which will arrive this spring.

From the start, Day's instantly recognizable full-bodied delivery takes hold and never lets go. The dynamics of her voice mirror the song's emotional ebb and flow brought to life by a powerhouse performance. Blurring the lines between R&B, blues, and pop, she continues to assert herself as a generational vocalist without comparison. 

Surrounding the making of the "Probably" Day shares, "The inspiration for it came from the idea that there are three sides to every story: There are two people involved, if we're looking at it that way. There's this side, there's this person's side, and there's the truth. I hate hearing women called crazy.

Especially by their partners, especially by men on social media, no offense. I really wrote it with a relationship situation in mind—“I loved you, I supported you”—but I wanted it to be funny. I always want to talk about heavy things with a sense of humor. Truthfully, that's a cultural thing. I really wanted it to be funny because, as Black people, we use humor to survive. I actually think there's power in being able to turn your pain into humor like that. It helps us to cope and to move on."

"Probably" lands in the wake of the recent standout “Where Do We Go.” Receiving unanimous acclaim from Pitchfork among others, Billboard hailed it among “R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week” and raved, “‘Where Do We Go' is a rousing exercise in the pacing of show-stopping vocal performance.” Rated R&B championed the single as a “soul-stirring ballad,” and Vibe promised, “The dreamy love song makes you want to get lost in the arms of a lover.” SoulBounce put it best, “As she sings of the magnetic attraction they share, the listener can't help but be pulled in as well.”

2024 promises to be another blockbuster year for Day with new music, new movies, and an upcoming appearance at Super Bowl LVIII, where she will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Fans can expect a full LP on the horizon as she turns her attention to her forthcoming album Cassandra, her most personal body of work to date.  

ABOUT ANDRA DAY:

GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter, activist, and acclaimed actress Andra Day has been bearing her heart on the world's stage for years. She was initially best known for her 2016 GRAMMY- nominated behemoth, “Rise Up,” which amassed over 1 billion streams and an RIAA triple-platinum certification. And she's performed alongside everyone from Stevie Wonder and the Obamas to Nick Jonas and Alicia Keys.

In 2021, her feature-acting debut in the Lee Daniels-directed biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday (in which she starred as Holiday herself), earned her a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama and a nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars. She also won a Grammy Award for Best Soundtrack Visual Media and a BET Award for Best Actress.

Since the film, she hasn't slowed down, making appearances at The Golden Globes, The View, The Tonight Show, and The Daily Show, among others. What's more, Andra continues to support causes close to her heart, and has worked with GiveDirectly, Public Counsel, and the Biden/Harris administration to name a few. Her upcoming studio album Cassandra is a soulful and timeless body of work that captures the artist's essence and inimitable vocals.

Photo ﻿Credit - Myriam Santos



