Anderson East Releases New Album 'M.W.N.D. / F.A.M.E.'

GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated Alabama-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and performer Anderson East has released his new album M.W.N.D. / F.A.M.E. The reimagined recording of his critically acclaimed studio album Maybe We Never Die is available to stream and download beginning today via Elektra/Low Country Sound.

Last year, East reimagined, recut, and re-recorded his fifth full-length offering, Maybe We Never Die, live in one day at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL as M.W.N.D. / F.A.M.E. He was accompanied by his bandmates, GRAMMYÂ® Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, and a handful of close friends including Natalie Hemby, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, and Foy Vance.

Regarding M.W.N.D. / F.A.M.E., East shared, "It's amazing how easy it is to make a record after you've already made it once. This was fun, and it's a scrapbook of a moment. We're used to making records with everyone in the same room. It was nice to revert back to that. I just wanted to be around people and go play something. We decided to go to FAME for a day, because it's one of our favorite rooms and the people are incredible. It felt very natural to fully simplify Maybe We Never Die at a place we enjoy."

Maybe We Never Die initially captivated fans and critics last year. The album arrived to widespread acclaim from Forbes, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Southern Living, American Songwriter, and more. East delivered unforgettable performances of the album's lead single "Madelyn" on Late Night with Seth Meyers, CBS Saturday Morning, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and celebrated the album's release with his 49-city Maybe We Never Die Tour of North America, which wrapped earlier this month.

Now, M.W.N.D. / F.A.M.E. represents Anderson East at his most vulnerable, vibrant, and vital.

Listen to the new album here: