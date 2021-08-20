Anderson East Releases Brand New Album 'Maybe We Never Die'

GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and performer Anderson East's highly anticipated new album, Maybe We Never Die, is out today. Stream/purchase here.



East's third release for Elektra/Low Country Sound, Maybe We Never Die takes the Alabama born, Nashville-based artist's seductively vintage voice in a decidedly fresh direction. Collaborating once again with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb along with long-time bandleader and now co-producer Philip Towns, the 12 tracks flow together with an overarching sense of urgency but maintain distinct musical boundaries. In conjunction with the release, a new video for the title track is debuting today - watch/share below.



In celebration of the new music, East will return to the stage this fall with his extensive 'Maybe We Never Die' headline tour. Upcoming stops include Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium (two nights, one sold-out), Los Angeles' Troubadour (two nights, one sold-out), Seattle's The Showbox, Chicago's Vic Theatre, New York's Webster Hall, Philadelphia's Union Transfer and Boston's Paradise among many others. Full details and tickets can be found at www.andersoneast.com.



Reflecting on the new album, East shares, "I wanted to create something unique with this record. A piece of music, that as a whole, knew where its footing was but yet still attempted to see what was behind the curtains. I'm very proud of what it took to make and its ultimate outcome. I am very grateful to the wonderfully talented humans that lent their gifts to make it what it is."



Maybe We Never Die is East's first new music since 2018's breakthrough album, Encore, which featured the Grammy-nominated #1 AAA radio single, 'All On My Mind'. Heralded by critics, The New York Times praised Encore as, "...an often lustrous revisiting of raucous Southern soul, rousingly delivered and pinpoint precise. He has a voice full of extremely careful scrape and crunch, but his howls never feel unhinged," while Rolling Stone declared, "On Encore, East's influences meld seamlessly, stacking the album with Stax-worthy R&B grooves, gospel-blues ooohs and aaahs, surging keys and blasting brass."



Known for his magnetic live performances, East and his band have performed sold-out shows worldwide and have been featured on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', CBS' 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and 'CBS This Morning Saturday', NBC's 'TODAY' and 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', PBS' 'Austin City Limits' and more.

Listen here: