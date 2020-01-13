Anastasia Elliot Announces First Tour Dates of 2020

Anastasia Elliot is starting the year off with her first string of headline performances. In addition to these shows she will make her NAMM debut while on the West Coast with an acoustic performance sponsored by Godin Guitars on January 17th, followed by a very special workshop on live performance technology on January 18th. Anastasia's live show brings her music to life utilizing innovative technologies to create a fully immersive experience. Between handcrafted costuming and unique light work, audiences can expect a visually stunning performance that will not want to be missed. Additional tour dates will be announced in the next few weeks. For a full list of dates and tickets go to www.anastasiaelliot.com/tour

Anastasia Elliot Dates:

January 15th - Limericks Tavern - Los Angeles, CA

January 16th - Universal Bar & Grill - Los Angeles, CA

January 17th - The 2020 NAMM Show - Los Angeles, CA

January 18th - The 2020 NAMM Show - Los Angeles, CA

January 20th - The Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA

January 23rd - The Lowbrow Palace - El Paso, TX

January 24th - Love Goat - Austin, TX

February 13th - Bowery Electric - New York, NY

February 15th - Rockwood Music Hall - New York, NY

Anastasia recently released "Cigarettes and Gasoline," the prologue single to her thirteen-song album, officially opening the doors to the magical world that she has constructed. Of the track, Alternative Press said that 'her raw vocal range is nothing short of consuming and gut-wrenching." Listen to "Cigarettes and Gasoline" and view the video below.

Anastasia Elliot's forthcoming epic and surreal debut spirals into the depths of insanity and beauty as it confronts the experience of trauma. At the heart of the singer-songwriter's appeal is her raw and exposed voice, which is at its most alluring when it soars above the pummeling pop-rock soundscapes that are dressed in symphonic touches.





Related Articles View More Music Stories