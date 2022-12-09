Anabel Englund Wraps 2022 with New Single 'Need Me Right' Co-Written by Paul Harris of Dirty Vegas
The track follows Englund’s recent singles “LOW” with Tchami and Oliver Heldens and “Lightwaves” with Benny Benassi.
Out now via leading dance music label Ultra Records, "Need Me Right" is the new single by Anabel Englund. Her latest track finds her teaming with co-writer Paul Harris (known as one half of Dirty Vegas whose global smash "Days Go By" brought dance music to the masses) and newcomer James Hurr for a song that is body-moving and sultry.
The track follows Englund's recent singles "LOW" with Tchami and Oliver Heldens and "Lightwaves" with Benny Benassi, which topped the U.S. Dance Radio charts in May of this year.
Says Anabel Englund, "In a cozy sky lit studio in London last August I worked in a session with one of my favorite co-writers Paul Harris & a new producer I had just met, James Hurr. They had played me a few ideas they started & one in particular really grabbed me. Within a few hours we had written & recorded 'Need Me Right' which felt intentional yet effortless. I am especially happy to release it in the later part of the year because the vibe just fits.
2022 was a monumental year in the rise of Anabel Englund-a two-time iHeart Radio "Dance Music Artist of the Year" nominee--where the singer, songwriter, DJ and artist scored her seventh #1 on U.S. Dance Radio (six of which were on Ultra). The release of "Need Me Right" comes on the heels of Englund's November tour in Brazil and a year of live appearances at major festivals and clubs.
Next you can find Anabel performing at PROPER NYE at Petco Park in San Diego on December 31 and then joining SOFI TUKKER on their sold-out tour stops at Paramount Theatre in Seattle January 4 and Roseland Theatre in Portland January 6 & 7.
Meanwhile, Clubbing TV-the channel dedicated to dance music, DJs & club culture-tapped Anabel for a nomination for the 5th edition of Clubbing TV' "Best Going Deep Video" Award alongside SOFI TUKKER, Anser & Ana Zimmer, MK & Burns, Vimala and Qrion. Cast your vote now through February 24, 2023 at: www.clubbingtv.com/awards
View the video, directed by Nikko Lamere, here:
Anabel Englund cr: Kevin Macaraeg
