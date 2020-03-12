'An Evening With Michael Buble' Tour Dates Postponed

Michael Bublé has postponed several upcoming dates on his current tour which was scheduled to begin March 17th in Jacksonville. Rescheduled dates in the below markets will be announced shortly.

"I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family of course take priority under the current circumstances. We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone," commented Bublé.

"Hold on to your tickets and they will be honored for the rescheduled dates that we will be revealing very soon," said Don Fox, the tour's national promoter.

The tour dates for Michael Bublé's show dates beginning May 2nd in Anaheim, California will continue as scheduled.

The tour dates that will be rescheduled include:

March 17, 2020 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 18, 2020 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

March 20, 2020 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

March 21, 2020 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

March 22, 2020 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

March 24, 2020 - Uniondale, NY - NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum

March 25, 2020 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

March 27, 2020 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

March 28, 2020 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

March 29, 2020 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

March 31, 2020 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

April 1, 2020 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 3, 2020 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 4, 2020 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

April 5, 2020 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center





