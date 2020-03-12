'An Evening With Michael Buble' Tour Dates Postponed
Michael Bublé has postponed several upcoming dates on his current tour which was scheduled to begin March 17th in Jacksonville. Rescheduled dates in the below markets will be announced shortly.
"I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family of course take priority under the current circumstances. We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone," commented Bublé.
"Hold on to your tickets and they will be honored for the rescheduled dates that we will be revealing very soon," said Don Fox, the tour's national promoter.
The tour dates for Michael Bublé's show dates beginning May 2nd in Anaheim, California will continue as scheduled.
The tour dates that will be rescheduled include:
March 17, 2020 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 18, 2020 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
March 20, 2020 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
March 21, 2020 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
March 22, 2020 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center
March 24, 2020 - Uniondale, NY - NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum
March 25, 2020 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
March 27, 2020 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
March 28, 2020 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
March 29, 2020 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
March 31, 2020 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
April 1, 2020 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 3, 2020 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 4, 2020 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
April 5, 2020 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center