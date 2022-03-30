Amyl & the Sniffers Announce 'Comfort to Me' Deluxe Album

Amyl & the Sniffers, the Melbourne, Australia rock band fronted by Amy Taylor, released their sophomore album Comfort To Me last Fall via ATO Records/Rough Trade to a massive reception.

The record hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative New Albums chart, #2 on both Heatseekers and Top New Artists Albums, #4 on Independent Albums, #7 on Rock Albums, #9 on Alternative Albums, and made the top 20 on the Album Sales chart. Across the pond it made BBC 6 Music's Album of the Day and charted at #21, and on the band's home turf it was named Triple J's Featured Album of the Week while charting at #2. Now, ahead of the band's almost entirely sold-out U.S. tour that includes Coachella and Shaky Knees, the band announces a deluxe version of the record.

Comfort To Me (Expanded Edition) will be released on vinyl on May 13. It includes 2xLP's on clear smoke vinyl, featuring the original album, a bonus live LP recorded on a dock outside of Melbourne, a fold-out poster, and new artwork by graphic designer Bráulio Amado. Pre-order it now here. Get a sneak peek of the band's ferocious, high-energy show, as exhibited on the expanded version's Disc 2, with a live version of "Maggot." Watch the new performance below!

Next week, Amyl & the Sniffers will make a triumphant return to the U.S. Following the world's longest lockdown in their native Australia, the band will tour North America for the first time in almost three years. For a taste of what to expect from the band that NME called "THE MOST exciting live band on the planet right now." See below to find a show near you. Most dates are sold out, but get the few remaining tickets left here.

Comfort To Me, which was co-produced by the band and Dan Luscombe, is the follow-up to Amyl & the Sniffers' critically acclaimed 2019 self-titled debut album, which won Australia's esteemed ARIA Award for Best Rock Album and saw the band tour their anarchic and ridiculously fun live show internationally for the past two years. With its lyrics largely written during the Australian Bushfire season, when The Sniffers were already wearing masks to protect themselves from smoke in the air, Comfort To Me came together in a 3-bedroom apartment where the four band members quarantined together during COVID-19 lockdown.

The result is a less spontaneous and more darkly considered record that masterfully captures the essence of the band like never before. "This album is just us - raw self expression, defiant energy, unapologetic vulnerability," says Taylor. "It was written by four self-taught musicians who are all just trying to get by and have a good time."

Watch the new performance here:

Tour Dates

4/15/2022 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/17/2022 - Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn Virgin Hotels

4/22/2022 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/26/2022 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas *SOLD OUT*

4/27/2022 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas *SOLD OUT*

4/30/2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

5/6/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *SOLD OUT*

5/ 7/2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *SOLD OUT*

5/9/2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

5/10/2022 - Vancouver BC @ Rickshaw *SOLD OUT*

5/11/2022 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *SOLD OUT*

5/13/2022 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *SOLD OUT*

5/14/2022 - Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Auditorium *SOLD OUT*

5/16/2022 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/ 17/ 2022 - Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe *SOLD OUT*

5/19/ 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *SOLD OUT*

5/21/2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *SOLD OUT*

5/22/2022 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram's Head Live