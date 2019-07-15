Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith Reunite For Seven Christmas Performances Across U.S.

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY® winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith are reuniting to co-bill their popular Christmas tour this upcoming holiday season, where they will be joined by special guest Marc Martel. Incorporating a full symphony orchestra at each performance, this musical mastery is being presented by Balsam Hill®. Kicking off November 30 in Cincinnati, OH the seven-city tour travels to Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Grand Rapids, MI and more.

The highly anticipated show will feature selections spanning the artists' expansive Christmas repertoires and combine the vast collection of critically-acclaimed holiday albums between them. The dynamic duo last brought their Christmas tour on the road in 2017 to the delight of fans in sold-out shows throughout North America.

"Michael is one is the most gifted musicians I know. His welcoming, easygoing personality makes me look forward to every chance I have to share the stage with him.... especially at Christmas," Grant says.

Smith states, "It's no secret how much I love Christmas and playing Christmas music. I'm so looking forward to being back out with Amy for the first half of the season - and when she returns home for her Christmas residency at the Ryman - I look forward to carrying on for nine more shows with my band and the amazing Marc Martel!"

Grant and Smith both agreed, "We are so happy to have Balsam Hill as our Tour Sponsor again. A Christmas Tour sponsored by the manufacturer of the most beautiful Christmas trees and Christmas decorations; it just doesn't get any better than that! Both of our homes are decorated with Balsam Hill products."

"It all comes full circle! Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith - two class acts, whose music has been a big part of my own musical upbringing - have invited me to join them on their 2019 Christmas tour. As far as I'm concerned, when it comes to Christmas shows, this one is the standard. So excited to share the stage with Smitty and Amy, and see you all somewhere on the road this holiday season," Martel adds.

In addition to the performance, and in support of their longstanding relationship with Compassion International, Michael and Amy are exclusively meeting fans who sponsor a child through the organization prior to the concerts through the website www.meetamyandmichael.com and www.meetmichaelwsmith.com. This "Compassion Meet & Greet" is an opportunity to learn more about the Compassion International's child sponsorship experience and will include a photo and Meet & Greet opportunity with the artists. (Tickets to each concert must be purchased separately through the event's normal ticketing outlets.) All three artists are also participating in the Sixth Annual Balsam Hill Celebrities for Smiles Charity Auction, where the public can bid on one-of-a-kind, celebrity-autographed, beautiful holiday ornaments on an eBay auction at www.CelebritiesforSmiles.com. All proceeds will benefit Operation Smile, an international medical charity that offers free cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries to children and young adults all around the world.

Following the seven-city run with Grant, Smith will continue the Christmas tour with Martel for nine dates hitting Nashville, TN, Atlanta, GA, Detroit, MI, and more. He will be accompanied by the full symphony orchestra on select dates as well. Meanwhile, Grant will return to Nashville for her Christmas at the Ryman residency with her husband Vince Gill. The 12-date holiday concert run will kick off on December 11 at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium and close on December 23. This year's Ryman residency offers matinee times of the couple's holiday show on December 15, 22 and 23. Tickets are on sale and available via ryman.com, ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.

For more information on the upcoming tour and to purchase tickets, visit: AmyGrant.com/Tour and MichaelWSmith.com/Tour





